Tipperary rivals Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond drawn to face one another in the Munster Senior Challenge Cup

The club rugby season is set to get to an exciting start as local rivals Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC have been drawn to face one another in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup.

The opening round in the competition will take place on Saturday, September 7 (2.30pm) and the first round draw reads as follows:

(1) Midleton v UL Bohemian

(2) Bruff v Sunday’s Well

(3) Nenagh Ormond v Cashel RFC

(4) Dolphin v Clonmel

The second round will take place on Saturday, September 14 (2.30pm) and reads as follows:

(5) Old Crescent v the winner of match 3

(6) The winner of match 1 v the winner of match 2

(7) The winner of match 4 v Shannon

The quarter-finals will take place on Saturday, September 21 (2.30pm) and the draw reads as follows:

(8) The winner of match 6 v the winner of match 5

(9) UCC v Highfield

(10) Cork Constitution v Garryowen

(11) The winner of match 7 v Young Munster

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday, September 28 (2.30pm): 12. the winner of match 11 v the winner of match 8, 13. the winner of match 10 v the winner match 9.

The date for the final remains to be confirmed.

