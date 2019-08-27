FBD Insurance is unveiled as new sponsor of Tipperary county championships

FBD Insurance has been announced as the new sponsor of the Tipperary GAA club championships for the foreseeable future with the launch taking place at the FBD offices in Slievenamon Road, Thurles - just two doors down from where the great Tom Semple was born.

Michael Berkery of FBD Insurance and Maureen O'Meara, joined with staff members and County Board officers, Tim Floyd (Secretary) and John Devane (Chairman) as well as All-Ireland winning captain Seamus Callanan in launching the partnership which will see a host of games on this coming weekend.

“Our relationship and partnership with the GAA will work perfectly because we are both organisations which are rooted in the community. We are thrilled to be involved in the championships,” Michael Berkery said.

“All the clubs are putting their titles on the line right now and it's an exciting time for us to be involved with FBD Insurance. I thank them for their support of our games,” said John Devane, County Board Chairman. The Liam MacCarthy Cup was in attendance as well as a treasury of silverware. And, representatives from a number of the clubs of the county also attended the event in their club colours.