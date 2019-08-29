Draw leaves Arravale Rovers and Galtee Rovers in battle to qualify

Galtee Rovers 1-11 Arravale Rovers 2-8

The West Tipp neighbours made the best of the slippery conditions in Lattin on Tuesday evening of last week and kept the best wine and drama to the very end, with each scoring dramatic goals before settling for a draw in the finish.

Unbeaten Clonmel Commercials are favourites to head this group one of the FBD-sponsored County Senior Football Championship, and Moyne Templetuohy have two points.

Following this draw Galtee Rovers and Arravale Rovers, who were defeated in their opening games, must win their final group games to be in with a slim chance of a runners-up place.

Arravale Rovers got off to a good start with an early Mikey O’Dwyer point and a James Hogan goal before Tony Egan, who had four of his side’s first half scores, opened Galtee’s account after eight minutes.

Then a James Hogan free had Arravale ahead by 1-3 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Galtee Rovers then added further points from the trusty boot of Tony Egan and a point from play by Shane Power.

Adam McGrath, Galtee Rovers, was black-carded and Arravale Rovers added two late first-half points from Donagh Leahy and Conal Donovan to lead at the break by 1-4 to 0-5.

On the turnover James Hogan pointed Arravale further ahead and Darren McGrath replied for Galtee Rovers.

Matthew Moroney increased the Arravale lead with a point before he was too was black-carded.

Tony Egan again pointed for Galtee Rovers and his side trailed 0-7 to 1-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Both sides were guilty of sloppy play and missed gilt-edged chances from play and placed balls.

Galtee Rovers also began to dominate the middle third and were driving through the overworked Arravale defence.

However only two more flags were raised, points from Johnny Lowry and Tony Egan, up to the 50th minute mark as Arravale led 1-7 to 0-8.

Points from Rhys Byron and Tony Egan had the sides level with five minutes remaining (1-7 to 0-10).

With just three minutes left on the clock Dara Egan put Darren McGrath through for what seemed the match-winning goal to put Galtee Rovers ahead for the first time.

Going into added time James Hogan pointed a free to leave two between the sides. Both sides saw goal chances creep outside the post, but when Darren Lowry sent a high ball across the Galtee Rovers square and Donagh Leahy punched to the net Arravale now led 2-8 to 1-10 with time almost up.

However the lead was short-lived, as the Arravale Rovers boys were caught on the hop after the kick out when they conceded a free, and Tony Egan duly converted to leave the sides level at the long whistle.

Arravale Rovers will meet Moyne/Templetuohy in the final round of games on Sunday September 8 in Clonoulty, while on Saturday September 14 Galtee Rovers will take on Clonmel Commercials in Golden.

Arravale Rovers: Thomas Gleeson; Tommy Lowry, Pearse Richardson, Niall Fitzgerald; Cian Ryan, Darren Lowry, Matthew Moroney (0-1); Donagh Leahy (1-1), Conal Donovan; (0-1) Mikey O’Dwyer (0-1), Johnny Lowry (0-1), Paul Ryan, Paddy Dalton, Shane Leahy, James Hogan (0-3 frees).

Substitutes: Cian Ryan for Tony Byrnes, Kenneth Hayes for Matthew Moroney, Johnny Ryan for Conal Donovan and Cian Ryan for Johnny Lowry.

Galtee Rovers: Eddie Grace: Keelan O’Connor, Eamon O’Connell, Conor O’Sullivan, Tony O’Brien; Shane Power (0-1), Sean Daly; Colin Morrissey, Eric Grogan, Bernard Fitzgerald Daire Egan Rhys Byron (0-2); Darren McGrath (1-1), Tony Egan (0-8, 6 frees and 1 45), Adam McGrath;

Substitutes: Dermot Marnane for Adam McGrath, Keelan O’Connor for Dermot Marnane, Jim Quirke for Dermot Marnane, Eoghan Brennan for Bernard Fitzgerald.

