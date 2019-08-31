Devaney goals sink Toomevara at Nenagh

Borris-Ileigh 3-18

Toomevara 1-15

Borris-Ileigh emerged victorious in the clash of the neighbours in the Dan Breen Cup, FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship tie at Nenagh this evening in front of a decent attendance who enjoyed the splendid sunshine.

A hard fought entertaining game in which the initiative swayed this way and that throughout, the Borris' lads were just that bit slicker and found scores easier to come by and from more sources that their Toomevara counterparts - the majority of the Toome scores coming from Mark McCarthy from placed balls.

Borris-Ileigh held a 2-11 to 1-8 interval lead, having started the game in a whirlwind. They were six points in front by the 11th minute with Conor Kenny getting four from play. But, they were to lose the six point advantage and the game was back to level by the 23rd minute thanks in the main to Toomevara settling down to their task - they needed to as they were playing wind assisted in the first half.

Points from Mark McCarthy and goal from the full forward in the 21st minute helped them back to level, but Borris' were to come with a late first half blitz to reclaim the six point advantage by the interval. First, a James Devaney goal in the 29th minute after he was set up by Kevin Maher, sent them clear again, and when Maher was fouled moments later, centre back Brendan Maher made no mistake from the resultant penalty, to leave Borris' with that comfortable interval lead.

Toomevara scored four of the first five points of the second half to cut the deficit again, but they were rocked once more when James Devaney bagged his second goal after being sent through by Dan McCormack in the 12th minute.

From then on it was a case of Borris' managing the game and they ran out comfortable winners despite Toomevara's best efforts to get back into the game.