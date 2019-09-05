Tipperary's Liam Sheedy wins Manager Moment award

The EirGrid Manager Moment of the Month for August has been awarded to Tipperary hurling boss Liam Sheedy, who guided his team to All-Ireland Final success against Kilkenny.

The monthly award was launched across both codes of the GAA Senior Championship in July. EirGrid, the official timing partner of the GAA, looks to recognise and reward a specific moment that has captured the public’s imagination and lights up the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships.

Former Dublin football manager, Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey, and former Tipperary hurling and current Na Piarsaigh manager, Michael Ryan, sit on a panel of experts who are in charge of identifying the managerial moments that stood out across both codes and deserve special recognition.

Liam Sheedy has picked up the August award for the tactics and calls that were made during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Valerie Hedin, Head of Communications at EirGrid, said “I extend my sincere congratulations to Liam Sheedy on his EirGrid Manager Moment of the Month award for August.

“Liam’s influential leadership qualities played a major part in leading Tipperary to their first All-Ireland victory in three years. The dedication and commitment from Liam and his backroom team have helped to shape a season that will live long in the memory of the players and Tipperary supporters”.

