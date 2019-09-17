Tipperary Soccer: Bansha, Clonmel Town and Thurles side Peake Villa win in Premier League

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

BANSHA CELTIC 6 GLENGOOLE UNITED 2

Bansha Celtic have made a very shaky start to this year’s Premier League and really needed to get some points on the board when they hosted promoted side Glengoole United on Sunday last.

And they delivered in style with an emphatic win that they hope will get their season back on track.

Celtic opened the scoring after a good ball into the box was met with a powerful header by Bernard Fitzgerald at the back post in the sixth minute.

Glengoole made their own task harder shortly afterwards when they were reduced to ten men but they did try to play on the front foot as best as possible. Slowly but surely though the home side got on top and they doubled their advantage just after the hour mark when Shane Egan pounced on a short back pass and fired past the keeper from close range.

This was quickly turned into a three goal lead when the visitors conceded an own goal as the hosts threatened to run riot.

Glengoole continued to try and create chances and got one back through Mikey O’Mahony with the ball falling to him at the back post after a free kick and he hit a powerful volley in to net just before half time.

The visitors came out in the second half and quickly scored again after a short pass back to the keeper was picked up by Dan Rafter who rounded the keeper and tapped it home, but just as the visitors were getting back into the game, the hosts scored two quick fire goals through Tony Egan and Killian Fitzgerald to restore their three goal advantage.

This knocked the fight out of Glengoole and Bansha rounded off the afternoon with a sixth goal by Bernard Fitzgerald in the final minutes of the game.

CAHIR PARK 1 CLONMEL TOWN 2

Cahir sank to their fourth defeat of this season despite putting in a very good performance against a Clonmel Town team that hasn’t really hit full pace yet but are still picking up some very good performances that have now put them joint top of the table.

The early part of this game was pretty even but the home side eventually took charge and dominated possession in the latter half of the first period without ever really making the visiting keeper work hard.

Town on the other hand waited until the beginning of the second period to assert themselves and they gave the Park a lesson in finishing when they took the lead in the 65th minute after Adrian Cleere headed home at the back post from a corner kick.

The home side stayed in the game after this and were good value for their equaliser when a Shane Murphy free kick flew past the visiting keeper to make it 1-1.

Nine minutes from time though, Town got the decisive goal in the game when a long ball forward caused a mix up in the home defence and Sean O’Connor remained coolest to round the keeper and roll the ball into an empty net.

Cahir Park threw the kitchen sink at the Clonmel defence in the final minutes of the game but the visitors held firm and took all three points in the end.

PEAKE VILLA 7 VEE ROVERS 1

Peake Villa made it two from two last Sunday at the Tower Field as the gap between top and bottom off the Premier League seems to be opening even with barely a quarter of the season played.

The home side were well on top from the off and there was something of an inevitability about the opening goal by the time Pippy Carroll side footed the ball into the net in the 15th minute.

It only took a couple of minutes to go from one to two when Johnny Coleman scored from close in, and the home side as good as made the points safe by the half hour mark when Alan Leahy headed home at the back post.

Carroll added a second seven minutes from the break to give his side a four goal cushion at half time, and they were just as clinical in the second period with Ronan Maguire and Carroll finishing off his hat-trick making it six off the best just after the hour mark.

Vee did pull back a goal in the 68th minute as they continued to battle to their credit, but the home side added a seventh twelve minutes from the end to give themselves a very emphatic win.