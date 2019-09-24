Tipperary County Board plan to host a “key” seminar on club insurance at the Anner Hotel

County Board chairman John Devane has described an up-coming seminar on insurance as a “key one” for the clubs of Tipperary to attend - at the September meeting of the County Board in the Sarsfields Centre in Thurles on Tuesday, September 23 PJ Maher, the chairman of the development committee, revealed that the County Board will host an insurance seminar at the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Thursday, October 10.

Mr Maher (Boherlahan-Dualla) revealed that considering the “very serious issues that are beginning to arise” there was a need to host an insurance-specific seminar in the county - registration will take place in the Anner Hotel on October 10 at 7.15pm while the event organisers hope to get the seminar underway by 7.45pm.

PJ Maher described the seminar as “an ideal opportunity to ask questions and discuss key issues” while the chairman of the development committee also asked the clubs of the Premier County to send two delegates to the event (with one being a club officer, preferably the club chairman or secretary). Indeed, Mr Maher appealed to “every club in the county to make sure that they are represented” at the seminar.

The County Board development committee also intends to host a seminar aimed to helping clubs to recruit volunteers and to run their annual general meetings on November 6 at the Anner Hotel in Thurles - further details of this event remain to be confirmed.

COACHING & GAMES

At the September meeting of the County Board coaching and games officer Tom Dawson (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill) revealed that Colm Canning (Toomevara) had resigned as a GDA. Mr Dawson thanked Colm Canning for his work and said that the coaching and games committee and, indeed, the County Board were “very sorry to lose him and would like to wish him all the very best for the future”.

Reacting to the news County Board chairman John Devane was eager to highlight the “unbelievable work” carried out by the GDAs (four positions in total) alongside the games manager (Dinny Maher, Thurles Sarsfields) which is “not always appreciated”. Mr Devane also revealed that he hoped that the number of GDAs operating in the county could be increased in the “near future”

COUNTY CONVENTION

At the September meeting of the County Board chairman John Devane announced that the Tipperary GAA Convention will take place on Monday, December 16 while the annual County Board meeting to discuss fixtures and competition structures within the Premier County will take place on Tuesday, November 5.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.