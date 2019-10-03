One of County Tipperary's oldest sporting clubs to mark 150th anniversary with gala lunch

Clonmel Rowing Club are hosting a gala lunch on November 9 to celebrate the 150th anniversary and are inviting all past and present members and supporters. This promises to be a unique occasion for past members to and crews to catch up. We are asking people to bring along any photos for scanning so that we can add them to the club records.

Take this opportunity to connect with past members to make sure that they know about the event. The lunch will take place at Hotel Minella from 3-7pm.

Tickets cost €30 and are available from secretary, Judy McKenna, who can be contacted on the club facebook page (https://www. facebook.com/ ClonmelRC) or by emailing the club at clonmelrowing @gmail.com

The club is really growing, with an increase in junior members, a growing adult rowing scene and the success of the Suir Dragon Paddlers.

Please come along and join us in remembering the club as it used to be and to find out where it is going.

JUNIORS UP AND ROWING

The new junior rowing season started in September with over 60 juniors appearing so far to take part. Many thanks to the veteran rowers who are supporting the club while we get all of those new rowers up to speed.

Áine Lennon with her parents Margaret and Paddy. Aine was recently a guest speaker at Clonmel Rowing Club

SPECIAL GUEST TALK BY ÁINE LENNON

We had a special guest talk at the club this weeked as part of our 150th year celebrations. Áine Lennon from Carlow, who has severe sight loss, talked to a lively audience her experiences taking part in sport with her sight challenge. Not only does she have a track record in gaelic football, camogie, running and cycling but she was also was part of a rowing quad preparing for the Rio paralympics. Her paralympic bid did not come off in the end due to some health issues but her love of sport, her discipline and perseverence throughout her sporting life is an inspiration for all.