Fourteen man Holycross Ballycahill rally to defeat Carrick Swans

Holycross Ballycahill 0-19

Carrick Swans 0-16

Thirteen points from sharpshooter Dara Woods helped fourteen man Holycross Ballycahill to a very hard fought victory over Carrick Swans in the Seamus O'Riain Tipperary SHC quarter final at Cahir this afternoon in the FDB sponsored competition.

And, the victory was achieved despite bring down to fourteen men with Tipperary defender Cathal Barrett receiving a second yellow card five minutes before half time and missing the rest of the game - the second yellow being extremely harsh indeed.

The mid men were 0-7 to 0-4 in front at the end of the first quarter, but Gavin O'Halloran (2) and Kevin Lanigan leveled the game and it was to be 0-8 apiece at the break in what was a very tough, tight uncompromising clash.

The dismissal of Barrett was a big blow to Holycross Ballycahill and in fairness it was a very harsh call - he appeared to be a man more sinned against than sinning in a game which had taken on an edge following a few flash points.

But, Holycross Ballycahill kept their composure and despite being in arrears by two points going into the last quarter, they rallied to take the lead with three Dara Woods points and then pushed on again with Woods, Liam Moloney and Luke O'Mara scores - O'Mara was a real thorn in the Swans side throughout.

Swans had the deficit back to a point with three minutes to go when Aaron Dunne fired over, but Dara Woods had two big scores to put a goal in it again and with Bryan O'Mara and Gavin Dunne hurling excellently alongside Philly Fogarty in defence, there was no way through for a Carrick Swans leveler.

This was a very solid win for an under pressure Holycross Ballycahill side which showed great spirit and application, but Swans will wonder how they gave away 0-10 from placed balls and drove 10 wides as well.