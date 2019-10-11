Development
Holycross Ballycahill GAA completes €2 million development plan
The John Doyle Centre is the centrepiece of the developments at Holycross Ballycahill GAA grounds
“The club is enjoying a very positive phase of activity with significant coaching and development work across all age groups in: hurling, camogie and ladies football," - Chairman Michael Ryan.
Holycross Ballycahill GAA Club is delighted to announce the completion of its extensive €2 million development plan.
The final phase of development included the completion of: a floodlit astro-turf pitch, the purchase of an adjacent site, the completion of community walkways and extension of car-parking facilities at both Holycross and Ballycahill GAA grounds.
The club’s remaining debt is €300,000 and the club is undertaking a new fundraising initiative to ensure that the remaining debt is cleared within four years. Club Chairman Michael Ryan said: “the club would like to thank all those who have supported the club’s development and now look forward to their goodwill and support in this fund-raising appeal”. He continued to say that: “the club is enjoying a very positive phase of activity with significant coaching and development work across all age groups in: hurling, camogie and ladies football”.
The club’s overall development project, completed in four phases with massive volunteer input from the local community is a wonderful achievement for a rural club. It has included the purchase and development of a second pitch, the building and fit out of a state of the art John Doyle Centre including: fully equipped gym, ball-alley, dressing rooms, meeting rooms and function room. Subsequent phases included the completion of an extensive flood-relief drainage system and the installation of an energy efficient heating and cooling system in the John Doyle Centre.
The final phase including: astro-turf pitch, community walkways and extended car-parking, means that the club is now well positioned to meet the needs of current and future generations of GAA players as well as being an excellent hub for community recreation.
