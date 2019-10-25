Nominations sought by United Sports Panel for Tipperary sports awards

The Tipperary United Sports Panel is seeking nominations for the Annerville Awards, which the panel presents each year to the Tipperary amateur Sports Stars of the Year.

The panel welcomes nominations for outstanding sporting achievements since the beginning of the year.

The chairman is Muiris Walsh, Clonmel. The secretary is Seamus King, Cashel and the treasurer is Ken Conway, Clonmel.

Committee - Liam O’Donnchu, Littleton; Johnny O’Loughlin, Eamonn Wynne, Richie Blanche, Davy Hallinan, Connie Carroll and Tommy Looby (all Clonmel); and Seamus McCarthy (Bansha).

Nominations may be sent to Muiris Walsh (by e-mail baronpark20@gmail.com) Eamonn Wynne (by e-mail - ewynne@nationalist.ie) or any member of the panel as soon as possible.

Last year's winners included Tipperary hurler Jason Forde, Tipperary Gaelic footballer Alan Campbell, Ladies footballer Aishling Moloney, boxer Ellie Mai Gartland and soccer player Christopher Higgins.

The Knocknagow award, which each year is presented to an outstanding sportsperson of the past, was won by legendary GAA figure Babs Keating.

The winners will be announced in early December and the awards, which are sponsored by Bulmers, will be presented at the Panel's annual function at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Saturday January 18.

