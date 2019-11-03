Brackens snatch dramatic victory from the jaws of defeat

JK Brackens 1-15

Holycross Ballycahill 0-17

A goal deep into injury time from a Lyndon Fairbrother free gave JK Brackens a first county senior hurling title at Semple Stadium this afternoon with great scenes of celebration igniting the venue.

It looked as though Holycross Ballycahill had done enough to stave off the Brackens challenge as they came from behind to bag three points in succession and go two points up. But, despite keeper Dinny Ferncombe being taken out of it as he emerged with the sliothar from a Brackens attack, referee Peter Carroll awarded a free in after the play had rolled on. And, Fairbrother let fly to clinch the O'Riain Cup title in the most dramatic of circumstances.

In fairness to Holycross Ballycahill, they made little of the highly controversial incident – perhaps had promotion been on the cards, the objections would have been more stringent.

A great lift to Brackens then ahead of the county senior football final next weekend in the same venue, they left it very late and must surely have felt that their chance was gone. But, it is never over until the final whistle and while it was a cruel blow to Holycross Ballycahill, it was a fantastic way to win it for the victors.

The Holycross Ballycahill men were 0-10 to 0-8 in front at the interval in what had been a tight but low key first half. And, they were still two points in front going into time added on the end, having come from behind to take the lead, when Fairbrother struck for that game sealing goal.

