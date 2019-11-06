Clonoulty-Rossmore's John Devane appointed as Tipperary under-20 hurling manager

John Devane has been appointed as the Tipperary under-20 hurling manager - the highly-rated Clonoulty-Rossmore man succeeds the out-going Liam Cahill. Toomevara’s Ken Dunne will feature as coach-selector on Devane’s management team while further additions to the management group will be announced in due course.

John Devane’s appointment was ratified as the November meeting of the County Board in the Sarsfields Centre, Thurles on Tuesday, November 5. John Devane, a secondary school teacher at Thurles CBS, is regarded as a man and a coach of huge substance.

Besides enjoying stellar success coaching Thurles CBS teams John Devane has also coached at inter-county level and, of course, inspired his beloved Clonoulty-Rossmore to county senior hurling championship success in 2018.

Additionally, it was announced at the November meeting of the County Board that Tom McGlinchy and Niall Fitzgerald will take responsibility for the Tipperary under-20 football team while Johnny Nevin (JK Bracken’s) has been appointed as Tipperary minor football boss alongside coach-selectors Chris Ryan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) and Viv Downey (Upperchurch-Drombane).

JOHNNY RYAN RETIREMENT

At the November meeting of the County Board in the Sarsfields Centre, Thurles on Tuesday, November 5 County Board chairman John Devane took some time to pay tribute to Johnny Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla) who has announced his retirement as a referee following a career which spanned twenty-five years.

