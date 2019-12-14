Top sport stars honoured at glittering Canon Hayes sport awards in Tipperary

Sports stars at local, county and national level were honoured at the Canon Hayes National Sports Awards in Tipperary on Friday night.

The glittering event in the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel was one of the highlights of the sporting year in the county.

Also honoured were the All Ireland hurling champions, one of Ireland’s all time great rugby players and an outstanding volunteer.

The winner of the local award was All Ireland winning Tipperary under 20 hurling goalkeeper Aaron Browne from Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

The winner of the county award was the all conquering St. Michael’s AFC from Tipperary town who won six trophies during the year.

The winner of the national award was rower Fintan McCarthy from Skibeereen who won a gold medal in the lightweight men’s double sculls at the world championships in Austria alongside clubmate Paul O’Donovan to qualify the boat for the Tokyo Olympics.

The outstanding sporting achievement award went to the Tipperary senior hurling team that beat Kilkenny in the All Ireland final.

The Mick Doyle Golden Sporting Memory award went to John ‘The Bull’ Hayes from Bruff who won 105 caps for Ireland, toured with the Lions and won two Heineken Cups with Munster.

He was joined on the night by his wife and fellow rugby international, Fiona Steed from Tipperary, who won 62 caps for Ireland.

The outstanding volunteer award went to Seamus O’Doherty from Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel for half a century of commitment to the club. He had huge support from family and fellow club members.

Also honoured with volunteer awards were Frank Burke, Moyle Rovers GAA Club; Michael England, County Tipperary Community Games; Michael Foxy Grace, Bansha Celtic Schoolboys; Richard Hudson, Nenagh Juvenile Badminton; Paddy Noonan, Ardfinnan Ladies Football Club; and Jim Ryan, Tipperary Town FC.