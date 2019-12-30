Tipperary boxing club elects two councillors to its committee

Carrick-on-Suir’s St. Nicholas Boxing Club EGM was held on Saturday, December 21. There was a great turnout for this EGM and Club Chairman Jim Drohan thanked everyone for coming out so close to Christmas.

The agenda included an update to the Committee on the progress of the hall and to elect new members to the Board.

It was proposed to elect David Dunne and Kieran Burke to the Committee and this was passed unanimously. Chairman Jim Drohan welcomed them on-board.

Committee Members

President: Paddy Moore

Chairman: Jim Drohan

Treasurer: Patsy Hahessy

Secretary: Anthony Benesch

Committee Members: Tommy Finn, Kieran Quinlan, Ben Barry, James Lacey, Tomas Lacey, Steven Dunleavy, David Dunne, Kieran Bourke, Jim Hawkins, Emma O’Neill, Emir Hitchens, Brigid O’Neill, Seamus Finn, Owen Barry, Dane Finn, Stefan Benesch and Lee Keane.