Disappointing start to new era as Tipperary footballers lose heavily to Cork in McGrath Cup

McGrath Cup

CORK 3-19 TIPPERARY 0-14

There was a hugely disappointing start to the new year and the new decade for Tipperary footballers in Mallow this evening (Thursday) with a 14 points defeat to Cork in the McGrath Cup.

In what was the first competitive outing for the county’s seniors since David Power took over the reins from Liam Kearns, Tipperary took a first half pummelling from the Rebels and went into half-time trailing by 3-11 to 0-5. In that opening period Cork totally dominated in every position on the field and an exhibition of clinical finishing from corner-forward Michael Hurlery with a hat-trick of goals saw them virtually home and hosed with an unassailable 15 points advantage at the short whistle. In that same forgettable opening 35 minutes Tipperary failed to score from play

Full credit to Tipperary they did improve in the second half – and actually shaded it by a point scoring 0-9 to Cork’s 0-8 – but those stats will give little joy to the management team that know full well there is a huge job of work ahead after the hangover from last year’s annus horribilis for Tipperary football. Lest not forget Tipperary were relegated from Division 2 of the league and also suffered two championship defeats including a big shock in a Munster championship elimination against Limerick in Thurles. It is against that background that David Power has to build for the future.

The starting line-up against Cork raised a few eyebrows before the team ever crossed the white line, containing just three of the starting team from Tipperary’s last championship outing against Down last June – Evan Comerford, Robbie Kiely and Steven O’Brien. In Mallow, against Cork, who had already hammered a youthful and experienced Kerry by 6-19 to 2-9 last weekend. Half the starting Tipperary team were making their senior competitive debuts with a few more returning to the fold after extended absences in Liam Kearns’ reign. All told it proved too much in one fell swoop for Tipperary, against let it be said a totally new 15 who started for Cork this time compared to last weekend’s annihilation of what was the Kerry under 20 team in effect.

The result from this encounter means Cork advance to the McGrath Cup final and Tipperary’s game against Kerry in Clonmel on Sunday next is a dead rubber. It will give the management team the welcome opportunity to go again and to try and set themselves up for a Division 3 campaign that begins at the end of the month.

Cork started against Tipperary in business like fashion and were 0-7 to 0-0 clear inside 10 minutes with a slick forward line being fed a world of possesion by a dominant midfield pairing of Brian Hartnett and Thomas Clancy.

Tipperary eventually got on the scoreboard in the 11th minute via a Liam Boland free but soon Cork had their first goal when Cork won an Evan Comerford kick-out and fed Michael Hurley for his first goal on the quarter-hour mark, adding to three points he had already managed.

Their second green flag came four minutes later when a huge wind-assisted kick out bounced beyond the Tipp half-back line and Cork combined through Stephen Sherlock and Colm Barrett before Hurley rammed home his second goal from close-in for a 2-8 to 0-3 lead.

In the 30th minute another defence splitting movement by the Cork forwards saw the ball pass through Colm Barrett and Mark Collins before Hurley finished the move by pushing the ball past Comerford for his hat-trick of goals. It was easy to see a determination amonst the Cork players right through as competition for places hots up Leeside, with four of last year’s All-Ireland winning under 20s starting tonight’s encounter. Cork will be in a hurry to get out of Division 3 and will be fancied on these two latest showings to do just that when the League commences.

At the break Tipperary and Cork introduced two and three subs respectively and Tipp got more involved and won more possession after the half-time talk. Two early frees from Liam Boland were followed by Tipperary’s opening point from play from Jason Lonergan coming in the 46th minute.

There were to be only four scores from play for Tipp over the 70 minutes, with half-time substitute Conal Kennedy, Liam Boland and Jason Lonergan tagging on those scores.

All in all though Tipperary were second best on the night and will be looking for a vastly improved performance when Kerry come to Clonmel on Sunday. But the McGrath Cup is there exactly for that, to give teams an opportunity to look at panels in competitive games. Tipp avoided the McGrath Cup for the last two seasons and will be hoping that their inclusion this year will pay dividends eventually, but no doubt about it, it looks like a long road ahead after tonight’s game in Mallow.

Teams to follow: