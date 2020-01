Tipperary name team to face Kerry in McGrath Cup senior football tie

Tipperary senior football manager David Power has announced his side to play Kerry in their McGrath Cup fixture in Clonmel Sportsfield tomorrow afternoon, January 5 at 2pm.



The team is as follows -



1 Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

2 Liam Fahey - Rockwell Rovers

3 Colm O'Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

4 Daire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

5 Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6 Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7 Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

8 Steven O'Brien - Ballina

9 Tommy Nolan - Drom/Inch

10 Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11 Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

12 Greg Henry - Killenaule

13 Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

14 Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

15 Liam Treacy - Loughmore-Castleiney

Substitutes:

16 Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

17 Dean Carew - Upperchurch-Drombane

18 Jack Harney - Moyle Rovers

19 Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

20 Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

21 Dan O'Meara - Kiladangan

22 Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

23 Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers

24 Dean McEnroe - JK Brackens

