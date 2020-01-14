McGuire is on fire! Tipperary Premier League striker scores eight goals in two games

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

CLONMEL TOWN 10 TWO-MILE-BORRIS 0

When an in-form Clonmel Town team took on an understrength Two-Mile- Borris side at ‘The Complex’ on Sunday, there was only ever going to be one winner, but the level of the victory margin surprised most who keep an eye on the comings and goings in TSDL football.

And hot on the heels of his three goals for Clonmel Town away to Bansha Celtic the previous Sunday, the league’s most prolific scorer of 2020 went two better last weekend when netting a full handful of five goals against the mid Tipperary visitors to the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex.

As much as it was a good win it was clear the visitors were short some of their first team regulars, and Evan McGuire started the scoring with a trademark free kick after 18 minutes, before doubling his tally with a nice volley from a Ryan Lambe cross seven minutes later.

Just before the half hour stage McGuire completed his hat-trick with another free kick, and Craig Guiry who is just back from injury netted twice before the half-time whistle to leave the score 5-0 at the break.

Town continued their dominance in the second period with Rhys O’Regan netting with his second goal in three games while McGuire took his tally to four just after the hour mark to make it seven.

Further goals from Graham Guiry, McGuire’s fifth and Dylan Walsh goal in the final minute completed the scoring for a rampant home side.