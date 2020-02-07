GAELIC FOOTBALL
Tipperary select team to play Derry in Allianz National Football League
Tipperary football captain Conor Sweeney
Tipperary manager David Power has named the team to play Derry in round three of the Allianz National Football League at Celtic Park, Derry on Sunday (1pm) -
1 Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2 Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3 John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4 Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5 Emmet Moloney - Drom/Inch
6 Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
7 Daire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
8 Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9 Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
10 Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
11 Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
12 Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13 Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
14 Conor Sweeney (captain) - Ballyporeen
15 Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
Substitutes:
16 Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17 Gavin Whelan - Ardfinnan
18 Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
19 Liam Fahey - Rockwell Rovers
20 Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers
21 Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22 Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers
23 Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers
24 Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
25 Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
26 Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials
For more Tipperary sport read Tipp hurlers need to develop winning momentum
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on