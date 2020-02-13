SOCCER
Tipperary soccer will be hoping for a full programme of games this weekend
St Michael's in Munster Junior cup action
Eoin McLoughney scores for Cashel Town Youths in their league game against Peake Villa at Palmershill on Saturday last . Picture: Joe Kenny
Following the postponement of all Junior soccer fixtures in the Tipperary Southern and District League last Sunday due to Storm Ciara, the League will be hoping to get through a full programme this coming Saturday and Sunday.
Besides the regular TS&DL league ties, there will be quite a few cup games played over the weekend, amongst them the Munster Junior Cup 5th round tie when holders St Michael’s will welcome Regional United B to Cooke Park.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Tipperary Youth Cup 2nd Round
Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2pm N Coughlan
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm E Ryan
TSDL Youth Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cullen Lattin B, 2:30pm P Ivors
Ross Whelan (Cashel Town) and Tristan Twomey (Peake Villa) in a heading duel during last Saturday's Youths League game between the sides at Palmershill, Cashel
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Munster Junior Cup 5th Round
St Michael’s v Regional United B
*Due to changes in the Munster Junior Cup fixture above, all fixture times and official appointments will have to be edited.
*Please consult website later in the week for full details of new kick off times and officials
Paddy Purtill Cup quarter-final
Wilderness Rovers v Cashel Town
Paddy Purtill Cup semi-final
Galbally United v Kilmanahan United
Peter O’Reilly Cup semi-finals
St Nicholas v Mullinahone
Moyglass United v Suirside
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Cahir Park
Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United
Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic
Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United
Clonmel Town v Old Bridge
Tipperary Town v St.Michaels ‘B’
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United
Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Burncourt Celtic
Clonmel Celtic v Killenaule Rovers
Kilsheelan United v Tipperary Town
