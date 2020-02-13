Tipperary soccer will be hoping for a full programme of games this weekend

Following the postponement of all Junior soccer fixtures in the Tipperary Southern and District League last Sunday due to Storm Ciara, the League will be hoping to get through a full programme this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Besides the regular TS&DL league ties, there will be quite a few cup games played over the weekend, amongst them the Munster Junior Cup 5th round tie when holders St Michael’s will welcome Regional United B to Cooke Park.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Tipperary Youth Cup 2nd Round

Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2pm N Coughlan

TSDL Youth League Division 1

Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer

Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm E Ryan

TSDL Youth Division 2

Kilsheelan United v Cullen Lattin B, 2:30pm P Ivors

Ross Whelan (Cashel Town) and Tristan Twomey (Peake Villa) in a heading duel during last Saturday's Youths League game between the sides at Palmershill, Cashel

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Munster Junior Cup 5th Round

St Michael’s v Regional United B

*Due to changes in the Munster Junior Cup fixture above, all fixture times and official appointments will have to be edited.

*Please consult website later in the week for full details of new kick off times and officials

Paddy Purtill Cup quarter-final

Wilderness Rovers v Cashel Town

Paddy Purtill Cup semi-final

Galbally United v Kilmanahan United

Peter O’Reilly Cup semi-finals

St Nicholas v Mullinahone

Moyglass United v Suirside

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Peake Villa v Cahir Park

Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United

Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic

Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United

Clonmel Town v Old Bridge

Tipperary Town v St.Michaels ‘B’

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United

Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Bansha Celtic v Burncourt Celtic

Clonmel Celtic v Killenaule Rovers

Kilsheelan United v Tipperary Town