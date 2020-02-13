SOCCER

Tipperary soccer will be hoping for a full programme of games this weekend

St Michael's in Munster Junior cup action

Eon McLoughney, Cashel Town Youths

Eoin McLoughney scores for Cashel Town Youths in their league game against Peake Villa at Palmershill on Saturday last . Picture: Joe Kenny

Following the postponement of all Junior soccer fixtures in the Tipperary Southern and District League last Sunday due to Storm Ciara, the League will be hoping to get through a full programme this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Besides the regular TS&DL league ties, there will be quite a few cup games played over the weekend, amongst them the Munster Junior Cup 5th round tie when holders St Michael’s will welcome Regional United B to Cooke Park.

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Tipperary Youth Cup 2nd Round

Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2pm N Coughlan 

TSDL Youth League Division 1 

Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer 

Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm E Ryan 

TSDL Youth Division 2 

Kilsheelan United v Cullen Lattin B, 2:30pm P Ivors 

Ross Whelan (Cashel Town) and Tristan Twomey (Peake Villa) in a heading duel during last Saturday's Youths League game between the sides at Palmershill, Cashel

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Munster Junior Cup 5th Round 

St Michael’s v Regional United B

*Due to changes in the Munster Junior Cup fixture above, all fixture times and official appointments will have to be edited. 

*Please consult website later in the week for full details of new kick off times and officials

Paddy Purtill Cup quarter-final 

 Wilderness Rovers v Cashel Town 

Paddy Purtill Cup semi-final 

Galbally United v Kilmanahan United

Peter O’Reilly Cup semi-finals 

St Nicholas v Mullinahone 

Moyglass United v Suirside

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Peake Villa v Cahir Park  

Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United  

Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic  

Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic  

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United  

Clonmel Town v Old Bridge

Tipperary Town v St.Michaels ‘B’

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United

Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Bansha Celtic v Burncourt Celtic 

Clonmel Celtic v Killenaule Rovers

Kilsheelan United v Tipperary Town