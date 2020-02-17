HORSE RACING
Tipperary's Rachel Blackmore stars when landing a double at Gowran Park
It was a good day for Rachael Blackmore at Gowran Park on Saturday when the Tipperary star picked up two winners including the feature race.
The wind and rain did not deter race fans from descending on Gowran Park in their thousands for the annual Red Mills race day on Saturday. And, they were not to be disappointed as the equine stars laid down their markers for Cheltenham.
In the feature race of the day, the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase, Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead made it back-to-back Red Mills Chase wins, with 3/1 shot Chris’s Dream leading from start to finish.
Rachael and Henry de Bromhead made it a quick double, as Spyglass Hill claimed the Download the BoyleSports App Beginners Chase.
