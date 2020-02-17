Tipperary's Rachel Blackmore stars when landing a double at Gowran Park

The wind and rain did not deter race fans from descending on Gowran Park in their thousands for the annual Red Mills race day on Saturday. And, they were not to be disappointed as the equine stars laid down their markers for Cheltenham.

In the feature race of the day, the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase, Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead made it back-to-back Red Mills Chase wins, with 3/1 shot Chris’s Dream leading from start to finish.

Rachael and Henry de Bromhead made it a quick double, as Spyglass Hill claimed the Download the BoyleSports App Beginners Chase.