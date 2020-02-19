Disappointment again as Tipperary under 20 footballers bow out against Limerick

EIRGRID MUNSTER UNDER 20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

LIMERICK 0-7 TIPPERARY 0-6

At a rain-lashed Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale this evening (Wednesday), Tipperary under 20 footballers made their exit from the Eirgrid Munster Championship when losing out by a single point to Limerick.

It was a bitter disappointment once more for Tom McGlinchey’s side who suffered a similar galling defeat to the Shannonsiders at Semple Stadium last July, losing on that occasion by the minimum margin also. The latest setback continues a worrying trend for the Premier County’s footballing sides who all failed to beat Limerick in senior, under 20 and minor Munster Championship encounters in 2019.

As ever in such close championship contests where little separates the sides, Tipp will look back with rueful regret on missed opportunites and plenty of possession that wasn’t converted into scores, on an evening when scores were always going to be difficult to come by.

In particular Tipperary will reflect on going almost 40 minutes without scoring, from 13th minute of the wind-assisted first half to the 22nd minute of the second, a period in which the home side turned a 0-3 to 0-1 deficit into an 0-6 to 0-3 advantage. It was this barren spell that cost Tipp most, and while they did rally heroically to force parity with two minutes to play, it just wasn’t to be their night in the end.

Two minutes into time added-on Limerick wing-back Barry Coleman proved a hero, the home town boy kicking the winning point after he gathered a miscued attempt at a 45 to break the young Tipperary hearts for the second year running.

It was a totally miserable evening weather wise in west Limerick. Back in the days when there were milk bottles in circulation you simply wouldn’t put them out on an night like this. From start to finish there was a heavy drizzle, the wind was strong and swirling, conditions underfoot were deep and the ball was soapy slippery. It made good football difficult, but credit to both sides they did their very best to put such negatives behind them and served up a decent game in the circumstances.

And with absolutely no cover for the supporters to shelter under, it wasn’t easy on them either, the game having been moved only hours before the start from the city’s Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary were up and running quickly with a point inside two minutes from Conor Ryan, and were two to the good shortly afterwards when Kyle Shelly pointed a free won by Adam McGrath.

It took Limerick 10 minutes to get on the scoreboard, James Cummins testing the Tipp keeper Kuba Beben who did well to touch a looping ball over the crossbar.

The score of the game came from Tipperary wing-back Mark O’Meara in the 13th minutes, the Grangemockler/ Ballyneale clubman kicking a lovely score from 40 metres out and towards the sideline with the outside of his boot. Good as it was, this was to be Tipp’s last score of the opening half and indeed until way into the final quarter of the game.

A long delivery from the outstanding Barry Coleman was superbly fielded by Eoghan O’Mahony who pointed his mark to leave just the minimum between the sides on the quarter hour mark. The remainder of the first half went scoreless with Tipp leading 0-3 to 0-2 at the break, a lead which never looked likely as being sufficient allowing for the conditions.

An excellent start to the second half for the boys in green yielded three points in the first eight minutes as they took the game to Tipperary.

An excellent long range effort from John Hayes was quickly followed by the lead point by midfielder Rory O’Brien and it got even better for Jerry O’Sullivan’s outfit when Eoghan O’Mahony had his second mark of the evening, again fielding a difficult delivery from captain Adam Shanagher’s clearance from defence.

Ten minutes from time a close-in free from John Hayes stretched the Shannonsiders advantage to 0-6 to 0-3 and it looked a beaten docket for Tipperary at this stage.

Full credit to them though they never threw in the wet towel and rallied to make what looked an unlikely draw minutes earlier a real possibility with three unanswered points in the closing minutes.

Conor Ryan kicked his second point of the night in the 51st minute to reduce the gap. A Limerick player then gifted Tipperary a close-in free when handling the ball on the ground and Kevin Grogan kicked the resultant free to make it a one point game with three minutes left to play. A minute later it was all square when Tipp’s full-forward Sean O’Connor pulled on a ground ball for the equalising point and it was anyone’s game once again.

As the clock started the four minutes of added time Limerick were then reduced to 14 men when substitute Brian Nix was red carded for an off the ball strike on AJ Willis and perhaps Tipp dreamed it might be their night after all. But alas Barry Coleman’s late point under pressure stole the show and it is Limerick who now go on to play Kerry in next week’s semi-final as Tipp exit the under 20 championship early once again.

Teams and scorers to follow...