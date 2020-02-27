Revealed: The management teams working with each club in Roinn I of the Tipperary county senior hurling championship

With the divisional hurling championships fast approaching here at TipperaryLive.ie we thought it might be an idea to put together an article on the management teams working with each club in Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup). Please read on for all of the details.

FBD INSURANCE COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP ROINN I - DAN BREEN CUP

The draws were made for the 2020 county senior and intermediate hurling championships at the Sarsfield Centre in Thurles on Monday, January 27.

Sixteen clubs will compete in Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship - there are four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition following three rounds of games; the group winners will progress to the quarter-finals while the second-placed clubs may have to play a preliminary quarter-final against a divisional championship winner in order to progress to the last eight.

Please note that only one club will be relegated to Roinn II following the 2020 championship.

GROUP ONE

Kiladangan: Brian Lawlor (manager), Seán Treacy (coach), John Mescal (coach), Martin Nolan (selector) and James Flannery (selector).

Drom & Inch: James Woodlock (manager), Damien Young (selector), Teddy Kennedy (selector) and Mathew McGrath (selector).

Roscrea: Liam Dunphy (manager), Colin Lynch (coach), Joey Murphy (selector), Donnacha Ryan (selector) and Tony Hoctor (selector).

JK Bracken's: Eamonn Corcoran (manager), Andrew Kavanagh (coach), Stephen Butler (S&C), Ray Doyle (selector) and Michael Hyland (selector).

GROUP TWO

Nenagh Éire Óg: Noel Maloney (joint-manager), John Brennan (joint-manager), Richie Flannery (coach) and Darragh Droog (S&C).

Éire Óg Annacarty: Dan Hogan (joint-manager), Vincent Ryan (joint-manager), Tony Shelley (coach) and James Maxwell (S&C).

Clonoulty-Rossmore: Paddy Bourke (manager), Paul Keane (coach) and Jason Forrestal (S&C).

Holycross-Ballycahill: Michael Ryan (manager), Brendan Ryan (coach), John Ferncombe (selector), Paul Galvin (selector), Liam McCullagh (selector) and Declan O'Rahilly (S&C).

GROUP THREE

Kilruane MacDonagh's: Liam O'Shea (manager), Noel Larkin (coach), Mick Ryan (selector) and Brendan Egan (S&C).

Loughmore-Castleiney: Frankie McGrath (manager), Eamonn Sweeney (coach), Taffy McGrath (selector), Maureen Connolly (selector) and Murtagh Brennan (S&C).

Thurles Sarsfields: Tommy Maher (manager), Barry O'Dwyer (selector), Eamon Walsh (selector), Colm O'Rourke (selector) and Luke Jordan (S&C).

Moycarkey-Borris: Dermot maher (manager), Phil Kelly (selector), Liam Hackett (selector) and Tommy Ryan (S&C).

GROUP FOUR

Borris-Ileigh: Martin Maher (manager), Philip Maher (selector) and Philip Kenny (selector).

Toomevara: Eoin Brislane (manager), Trevor Galvin (coach), Kevin Cummins (selector), John Blake (S&C) and Paul Treacy (S&C).

Upperchurch-Drombane: John Ryan (manager), Michael Ferncombe (coach), Gerry Ryan (selector) and Alan O'Connor (S&C).

Burgess: Arien Delaney (manager and coach), Pat Gibson (selector), Paul Hogan (selector) and Hugh Ryan (selector).

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

According to the master fixtures plan the rounds of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup), FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship will take take place as follows:

Week-ending August 30: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round one, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round one and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round one.

Week-ending September 6: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round two, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round two and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round two.

Week-ending September 20: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round three, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round three and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round three - this round will complete the group stage of the respective competitions.

Wednesday, September 23: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-finals (if required).

Week-ending September 27: FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals.

Week-ending October 4: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) quarter-finals and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals. FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Week-ending October 18: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) semi-finals and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup semi-finals. FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship final.

Week-ending November 1: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) final and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup final.

The master fixtures plan is drawn up by the CCC at the start of each year and represents a provisional fixtures guide for the forthcoming year. It is sensibly based on Tipperary, potentially, reaching the All-Ireland senior hurling final on August 16. The club championship fixtures are designed based on this supposition i.e. no county senior or intermediate hurling championship games will take place in the Premier County this year until Liam Sheedy's Tipperary exit the inter-county championship. Please note that the master fixtures plan does not allow for rounds of the respective divisional senior and intermediate hurling championships to be played - it is the responsibility of each divisional board to have their respective competitions completed before the first round of the county championship takes place.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.