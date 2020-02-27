Ready To Go: Here are the management teams hoping to win Roinn II of the Tipperary county senior hurling championship

With the divisional hurling championships fast approaching here at TipperaryLive.ie we thought it might be an idea to put together an article on the management teams working with each club in Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Séamus Ó Riain Cup). Please read on for all of the details.

FBD INSURANCE COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP ROINN II - SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Sixteen clubs will compete in Roinn II of the 2020 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup - there are four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition following three rounds of games. Please note that only one team will be promoted into Roinn I of the championship and only one side will face the drop to the intermediate grade.

GROUP ONE

Killenaule: Kenneth Browne (manager), Raymie Ryan (coach), Micheal Gleeson (selector), Niall O'Dwyer (selector), Mossy Mullins (selector) and DJ O'Dwyer (S&C).

Cashel King Cormacs: TJ Connolly (manager), Kevin O’Sullivan (coach-selector), Andy O’Connor (S&C and selector), Kevin Manton (selector) and Jack Moloney (selector).

Ballingarry: The Ballingarry club have been contacted and the details regarding their management team is pending.

Carrick Swans: Mark O'Halloran (selector), Alan P Ryan (selector), Gerry Walsh (selector), Ray Dunne (selector), Jim Kennedy (selector), Danny McNamara (selector), Eamon Kennedy (coach) and Lee Lanigan (S&C).

GROUP TWO

Portroe: Damien Ryan (joint-manager and coach), Paudie Malone (joint-manager and coach), Bob Duff (S&C), Pat Byrnes (back room team), David Gleeson (back room team), Eugene Willis (back room team), Joe Sexton (back room team) and Martin McKenna (Stats).

Lorrha-Dorrha: John McIntyre (manager), Martin Young (selector), Eamon Maher (selector) and James O’Meara (selector).

Kiladangan: Brian Kelly (joint-manager), Michael Quigley (joint-manager), Art Flannery (selector) and Owen Butler (selector).

Thurles Sarsfields: Tommy Maher (manager), Barry O'Dwyer (selector), Eamon Walsh (selector), Colm O'Rourke (selector) and Luke Jordan (S&C).

GROUP THREE

Mullinahone: Seán O'Meara (manager and coach), Jim Halpin (S&C and coach), Michal Cahill (selector), Martin Costello (selector), John Langton (selector) and John Murphy (logistics).

Seán Treacy's: Tom Ryan (manager), Mike Hanley (selector), Séamus Butler (selector) and Barney Naughnane (coach).

Clonakenny: Ger Byrne (manager), Tony Doran (coach), Donnacha Murray (selector) and Mark O'Dwyer (selector).

Newport: Tom Moylan (manager), Joe Quaid (coach), David Hickey (selector), Michael Coffey (selector), Phelim Ryan (selector), Darragh Kennedy (S&C), Willie Banks (goalkeeping coach) and Pat Brennan (stats).

GROUP FOUR

Templederry Kenyons: Cormac McGrath (manager and coach), Damien Burke (selector), Cathal Ryan (selector), Paul Conway (selector) and Mark Gleeson (S&C).

St Mary’s Clonmel: John Lillis (manager and coach), Conal Murphy (selector), Brendan Ferris (selector) and Brian Carroll (selector).

Ballina: Brendan McKeogh (manager), Brian McKeogh (selector), Diarmuid Healy (selector), Pat Cosgrove (selector), Eamonn Power (selector), Paddy Quinlan (S&C) and Adrian Hurley (stats).

Silvermines: Declan Corcoran (manager), Anthony McGrath (selector) and Gerry O’Flynn (selector).

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

According to the master fixtures plan the rounds of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup), FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship will take take place as follows:

Week-ending August 30: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round one, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round one and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round one.

Week-ending September 6: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round two, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round two and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round two.

Week-ending September 20: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round three, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round three and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round three - this round will complete the group stage of the respective competitions.

Wednesday, September 23: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-finals (if required).

Week-ending September 27: FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals.

Week-ending October 4: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) quarter-finals and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals. FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Week-ending October 18: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) semi-finals and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup semi-finals. FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship final.

Week-ending November 1: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) final and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup final.

The master fixtures plan is drawn up by the CCC at the start of each year and represents a provisional fixtures guide for the forthcoming year. It is sensibly based on Tipperary, potentially, reaching the All-Ireland senior hurling final on August 16. The club championship fixtures are designed based on this supposition i.e. no county senior or intermediate hurling championship games will take place in the Premier County this year until Liam Sheedy's Tipperary exit the inter-county championship. Please note that the master fixtures plan does not allow for rounds of the respective divisional senior and intermediate hurling championships to be played - it is the responsibility of each divisional board to have their respective competitions completed before the first round of the county championship takes place.

FURTHER READING

