All To Play For: Here are the management teams working with each intermediate hurling club in Tipperary this season

With the divisional hurling championships fast approaching here at TipperaryLive.ie we thought it might be an idea to put together an article on the management teams working with each club in the 2020 FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship. Please read on for all of the details.

For all of the management teams working with clubs in Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) please click here.

For all of the management teams working with clubs in Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Séamus Ó Riain Cup) please click here.



FBD INSURANCE COUNTY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen clubs will compete in the 2020 FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship - there are four groups of four with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition. Preliminary quarter-finals may be required should a divisional champion not progress to the knock-out stage of the competition via the group stage of the county championship. Please note that only one team will be promoted to Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship and only one side will face the drop to the junior A grade.

GROUP ONE

Moyne-Templetuohy: Eddie Kelly (manager), Cathal Ely (selector), John Sweeney (selector) and Liam England (coach).

Drom & Inch: Kieran Young (manager), Michael Bourke (selector), James Woodlock (selector) and Eamonn Long (selector).

Ballinahinch: Mike Sheehy (manager), Noel Kearns (selector), Paudie Sheehy (selector) and Tony Gleeson (S&C).

Moyle Rovers: Donal Foley (manager), MJ Brown (selector), Kevin O’Connor (selector), Charlie Boland (selector) and Shane Walsh (coach).

GROUP TWO

Carrick Davins: Philip Ivors (manager and coach), Philip Murphy (selector), Gerry Houlihan (selector) and Alan Faulkner (selector).

Borrisokane: Pádraig Hogan (manager), Damien Hayes (coach), Adrian Egan (selector), John Egan (selector), Adrian Hogan (selector) and Eddie Lillis (selector).

Knockavilla Kickhams: Vincent Kelly (manager), Alan O'Connor (coach), Aidan Butler (selector) and John McCormack (selector).

Galtee Rovers: David Morrissey (manager), Paudie Reale (coach), Andrew Morrissey (selector), Noel O'Brien (selector), Vinny Murphy (selector) and JP McCarthy (selector).

GROUP THREE

Ballybacon-Grange: Ger Meagher (manager), Stan Barlow (selector), Damien Gleeson (selector), Liam Butler (selector), Jason Coffey (S&C) and team coach to be confirmed.

Shannon Rovers: Pat Cremin (manager), Michael Hourigan (selector) and Pat O'Meara (selector).

Cappawhite: Pat O’Neill (manager), Thomas Downes (coach), Owen O’Keeffe (selector), Séamus Kelly (selector) and Pat McCarthy (performance coach).

Boherlahan-Dualla: The Boherlahan-Dualla club have been contacted and the details regarding their management team is pending.

GROUP FOUR

Kilsheelan-Kilcash: Patrick Larkin (manager), John Roche (selector), Niall Walsh (selector), Liam Robinson (selector), John Ryan (selector) and Oliver Maher (selector).

Golden-Kilfeacle: The Golden-Kilfeacle club have been contacted and the details regarding their management team is pending.

Gortnahoe-Glengoole: Keith Corbett (manager), Ronan Stanley (coach) and Lenny Stanley (S&C).

Moneygall: Fabian Jones (manager), Joe Roche (coach), Michael Kirwan (selector) and Séamus Hogan (selector).

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

According to the master fixtures plan the rounds of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup), FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship will take take place as follows:

Week-ending August 30: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round one, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round one and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round one.

Week-ending September 6: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round two, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round two and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round two.

Week-ending September 20: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) round three, FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup round three and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship round three - this round will complete the group stage of the respective competitions.

Wednesday, September 23: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) and FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-finals (if required).

Week-ending September 27: FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals.

Week-ending October 4: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) quarter-finals and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals. FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Week-ending October 18: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) semi-finals and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup semi-finals. FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship final.

Week-ending November 1: FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup) final and the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup final.

The master fixtures plan is drawn up by the CCC at the start of each year and represents a provisional fixtures guide for the forthcoming year. It is sensibly based on Tipperary, potentially, reaching the All-Ireland senior hurling final on August 16. The club championship fixtures are designed based on this supposition i.e. no county senior or intermediate hurling championship games will take place in the Premier County this year until Liam Sheedy's Tipperary exit the inter-county championship. Please note that the master fixtures plan does not allow for rounds of the respective divisional senior and intermediate hurling championships to be played - it is the responsibility of each divisional board to have their respective competitions completed before the first round of the county championship takes place.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.