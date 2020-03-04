Five Tipperary hurlers included on GAA Club Players’ Hurling Team of the Year

Back-to-back All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and beaten finalists Borris-Ileigh have claimed 10 places between them on the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards team of the year in hurling.

Tipperary and Munster champs Borris-Ileigh are represented by goalkeeper James McCormack and defenders Paddy Stapleton and Brendan Maher, with midfielder Dan McCormack also recognised, along with Jerry Kelly in attack.

The awards will be presented at a special banquet in Croke Park this Friday night.

The nominees for the AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year have also been announced, with Ballyhale Shamrocks duo TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin shortlisted alongside Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher.

This overall award will be announced live on Friday evening.

The full team is -

James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)

Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

Shane Cooney (St. Thomas’)

Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Martin Kavanagh (St. Mullins)

