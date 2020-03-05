Tipperary runner's brilliant race in the London half marathon

The Vitality Half Marathon took place in London last Saturday, with over 16,00 athletes competing in what was a very competitive race.

Clonmel AC’s David Mansfield ran a brilliant race, going through 10k in 30 mins 58 secs.

He maintained that strong running all the way to finish a very creditable 30th in a new PB of 67 mins 5 secs.

The race was won by Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia in a new course record of 60 mins 22 secs as he prepares for the London marathon in late April.

Road Championships

Dungarvan was the venue last Sunday for the Munster Road Championship over 4 miles incorporating the Senior, Novice and Master events.

Clonmel Athletic Club was well represented in both races. In the women’s 4-mile race Angela McCann ran a great race when finishing 4th overall.

Then we had Courtney McGuire, who was making her debut at this level also running a great race when recording a PB over this distance when finishing 8th overall.

We then had Aine Roche running well when finishing 16th followed quickly by Suzanne Shine 22nd with Elaine Horgan 28th, Aisling English 29th and Michelle Doherty 42nd.

The club’s Senior women’s team of Angela, Courtney, Aine and Suzanne combined very well to win the Munster Senior Inter Club title in great style, a fantastic achievement.

Both Angela and Courtney also played a major role in helping the county team also win Gold medals.

At Novice level our team of Courtney, Aine, Suzanne and Elaine combined to win the Inter Club silver medals, while Courtney and Aine were on the county team that won silver medals.

At Masters level Aine and Suzanne helped the County over 35 team to win the silver medals.

Our Women’s over 45 team of Angela McCann 2nd, Nicola Maunsell 26th and Michelle Doherty 29th combined to win the inter club silver medals, while all three scored on the county team that won the silver medals.

In the Men’s 4-mile race Paul Minogue, who was making his debut at this level ran very well when finishing 21st overall in what was a very competitive event. This great run by Paul saw him scoring on the County Senior team that won bronze medals, while he was also on the County Novice team that won bronze medals.

At Masters level he led the county over 35 team to win the Inter County bronze medals.

Our over 50 Inter Club team of Conor Fleming, Pat Coffey and John Walsh finished a close 4th, with Conor helping the county over 50 team to win the silver medals.

Ned O’Brien ran very well when winning the men’s over 65 bronze medal, with Myles McHugh winning the Men’s over 75 title and still enjoying the sport. We also had good performances from Barry Horgan, John Perry, Sean O’ Dea, Jamie Byrne and Vincent McHugh.

Kilsheelan 10 Mile Road race

The Kilsheelan 10-mile road race takes place this Sunday at 11 am. Entries will be taken at the Kplan Community Centre from 9.30 onwards. The race starts just above the railway crossing and takes in Ballypatrick around 2.5m and Kilmurry at about 5m. The race will finish in the village. There are prizes for the 1st 2 men and women as well the 1st 2 men and women over 40, 1st man and woman over 45, 50 and 60. All participants will receive a special memento for the event as well as Post race refreshments afterwards in the race headquarters