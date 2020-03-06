Tipperary rugby - Fethard under 16 girls too strong for Bruff in Munster cup

Fethard U16 Girls Rugby team won their second Round of the Munster Cup away to a progressive Bruff team.

Despite ‘Storm Jorge’ the Fethard Girls, led by captain Lia Coady, played a marvellous game of rugby. Lia at tight head did trojan work in the front row to secure ball for Fethard with Caoimhe O’Brien at loose head giving great assistance to help our hooker Shauna Maher get the first score on the board early in the first half, converted by Kate Flannery.

Our second row of Lucy Austin and Anna Duggan where extremely strong with constant tackling and making vital Carries. Fethard’s next try was scored by our second center Beth Buttimer whose super evasion made great space to put further points on the board and converted by Kate.

Flankers Anna Kearney and Abby Noonan continued the pressure by tackling hard and putting great work to move the ball out the backs. Our scrum half Evelyn Gayson Molloy was exceptional at the back of the rucks and worked the ball out to our first centre Kate Ross who ran for space and put Fethard’s third try on the board.

Aoibhe Gleeson at eight was strong throughout and set up Kate Flannery to score the fourth try and despite the wind Kate converted well. Our wingers led by Jess Stokes with Lucy Kearney and Caoimhe Grace had mighty speed in attack and super strong tackles in defence. Bruff tried hard to put pressure on our full back Emma Farrell who proved great under the high ball to off load to Shauna Maher who put Fethard’s fifth try on the board.

All the squad would like to welcome our new member Amber Martin who had a great first game and worked well in the scrum. In the final minutes Shauna Maher put Fethard’s sixth try on the board converted by Kate.

Well done girls and great to see the fantastic rugby from you all. Wishing a speedy recovery to squad members Sophia O’Brien and Jane O’Donnell. Thank you to our coaches Jason, Don and Pat with this team along with the other back room staff of Louise and Marie.