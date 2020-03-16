Tipperary County Board appeals to blue and gold hurling fans to ignore “fake news” on social media

Liam Sheedy's Tipperary senior hurling panel have self-isolated themselves as a precaution following a training camp in Spain. And, on Monday afternoon County Board PRO Joe Bracken released a statement which appeals to all blue and gold supporters to ignore “fake news” on social media which relates directly to the Tipperary panel.

The statement reads as follows:

“A chairde,

“Unfortunately, at this time of crisis, some unknown individual or individuals has issued a false message doing the rounds on social media purporting to be from the Tipperary SH manager.

“This is wholly inaccurate fake news and is causing unnecessary concern to all parties. I appeal if you have received it, to delete immediately and not to forward.

“The fight against Covid-19 must continue. Messages like this and others on social media are certainly not helping that cause.

“Be safe everyone and please do not spread any fake news, whatever its content. Together and united we will prevail.”

The senior hurling panel were away for a “warm weather training camp” in Spain from March 9-13. And, on their return on Friday night Tipperary were advised by representatives of the HSE at Shannon Airport that they should restrict their movements for the next two weeks which includes not going to work and reducing social interactions.

County Board PRO Joe Bracken released a statement to the media on March 14 outling that “all members of the travelling party are complying fully with these requirements”.

The statement also notes that the “travelling party stayed in private accommodation where there were no other residents and remained in this private location for the duration of their stay. They followed HSE and WHO advice in relation to protection against COVID-19 at all times while travelling and while on the training camp”.