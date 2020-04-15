Tipperary to feature in RTE broadcasting of classic games

RTE sport will broadcast games on RTE 2 as well as on RTE Player to help while away the lock down period.

Tipperary will feature in a number of Classic sporting encounters to be broadcast by RTE in the coming weeks in a bid to give viewers something to watch during the coronavirus pandemic.

The feast of throwback sporting action across all disciplines is part of the broadcaster’s contingency plans to replace live action which has now been extended until the end of August, with games pencilled in for 9.30pm every Thursday night on RTÉ 2 for the next 20 weeks - RTE has pledged that these games will will continue to air until live sport resumes.

The ‘RTÉ Sport Classics’ series draws from across a range of codes, with GAA, soccer, rugby, and hockey all prominent.

The first game up this Thursday will be the 1995 All-Ireland Hurling Final between Clare and Offaly. Famous Republic of Ireland wins over France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain will be broadcast, while recent rugby Tests involving Ireland and Munster against New Zealand are included.

On Tuesdays, at 8pm, classic Champions League games will be featured, while every All-Ireland Hurling, Football, and Camogie final from the past decade will be available to stream on the RTÉ Player, starting on Friday.

RTÉ has promised to bring back The Sunday Game in the coming weeks, covering the best of the GAA archive across hurling, football, camogie and ladies football, while this June and July, viewers will get to relive Euro ’88 and Italia ’90 during specially appointed Sunday evening viewings - there will be a real slice of nostalgia about these games as viewers get to live the days of Jacks Army.

RTÉ's documentary archives will also get an airing, with 16 of them due to play in the coming months, including features on John Giles, Mick O'Dwyer, and Shane Lowry's Open win.

The schedule is:

April 16: GAA - Clare v Offaly All-Ireland Hurling Final, 1995

Clare's first All-Ireland win in 81 years.

April 23: GAA - Cork v Waterford, Munster Hurling Final, 2004

One of the most epic Munster Finals of all time with Waterford finally securing their seventh Munster title.

April 30: GAA - Offaly v Kerry All- Ireland Football Final, 1982

Kerry's five-in-a-row ambitions finally halted by Seamus Darby's dramatic late goal for Offaly.

May 7: Rugby - Italy v Ireland, Women's Six Nations, 2013

Ireland's women battle Italy and the elements as they completed their first-ever Six Nations Grand Slam.

May 14: Soccer - Rep. of Ireland v USSR, 1974, and Rep. of Ireland v Germany, 2015

A Euro qualifying double-header featuring a famous Don Givens hat-trick plus a win over the reigning world champions.

May 21: Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2013

Heartbreak for Ireland as an historic first home win against the All Blacks is snatched from them at the death in a classic clash

May 28: Soccer - Rep. of Ireland v France, 1981, and Wales v Rep. of Ireland, 2017 - A World Cup qualifying double - Platini's France beaten at a packed Lansdowne Road plus a winner-takes-all encounter in Cardiff.

June 4: Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 2001 - The most important international match in a generation saw Ireland take a major step towards the 2002 World Cup

June 11: Hockey - Spain v Ireland, Hockey World Cup Semi-Final, 2018

Ireland earn their place in the World Cup Final with a dramatic shoot-out win.

June 18: Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2018

One of the nation's greatest sporting nights as Ireland record their first-ever home win against the mighty All Blacks

June 25: GAA - Tipperary v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Hurling Final, 2009

Kilkenny win the four-in-a-row under the guidance of the legendary Brian Cody.

July 2: Rugby - Ireland v Australia, 2006 - Ireland are in imperious form as they secure back-to-back victories over southern hemisphere opposition for the first time.

July 9: GAA - Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Camogie Final, 2017 - Cork beat Kilkenny in dramatic fashion in an All-Ireland that had everything. Cork moved past Dublin on the roll of honour with 27 titles.

July 16: Rugby - Ireland v South Africa, 2006 -A star-studded Ireland team built on the foundations of Munster's European Cup-winning squad put the touring Springboks to the sword.

July 23: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Spain, 1989 - After a slow start in qualifying, this 1-0 win over Spain started a memorable run that led all the way to Italia ‘90.

July 30: Hockey - Ireland v Canada, Olympic Hockey Qualifier 2nd Leg, 2019 - Another penalty shoot-out as Ireland sealed their Olympic qualification.

August 6: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Croatia, 1998 -Roy Keane and Denis Irwin saw off the world's third-best team in this Euro qualifier.

August 13: GAA - Dublin v Meath, Leinster Football Championship 1st Rd, 3rd Replay, 1991 - Arguably the most dramatic fixture in the history of Gaelic football with Meath finally prevailing on the fourth attempt.

August 20: Rugby - Munster v New Zealand, 2008 - The redeveloped Thomond Park is officially opened with a match to mark the 30-year anniversary of Munster's epic victory over the touring All Blacks

August 27: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, 1987 - On the road to Euro ‘88, this win for Jack Charlton's Irish side over Bulgaria was heralded as Ireland’s best performance in years

Documentaries to play over the next few months:

Giles; Micko; Shane Lowry; All-Ireland Day – Hurling; All-Ireland Day – Football; Blues Sisters; Apres Match – The Wonder Years 1 & 2; Players of the Faithful; Boys in Green x 2; The Game x 4; Mondello; Division - The Irish Soccer Split; In League with Gadaffi; Irish Rugby - Four days in November; Shoulder to Shoulder with Brian O'Driscoll; 40 years of the Sunday Game.

UEFA Champions League Classic Matches (Tuesdays 8pm-9pm):

1

Barcelona 6-1 PSG 8/3/17, Round of 16, 2nd leg

Ajax 2-3 Tottenham 8/5/19, S-F 2nd Leg

Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid 23/4/03, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg

#2

Inter Milan 4-3 Tottenham 20/10/10, Group Stage

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid 3/4/18, Quarter-Final, 1st Leg

Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw 22/11/16, Group Stage

#3

Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal 6/4/10, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg

Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid 29/4/14, Semi-Final, 2nd Leg

Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon 7/12/11, Group Stage

#4

Chelsea 4-2 Barcelona 7/3/05, Round of 16, 2nd Leg

Bayern Munich 4-2 Juventus 16/3/16, Round of 16, 2nd Leg

Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid 24/4/13, Semi-Final, 1st Leg

#5

Liverpool 3-1 Olympiacos 8/12/04, Group Stage

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona 27/4/11, Semi-Final, 1st Leg

Dortmund 3-2 Malaga 9/4/13, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg

#6

Tottenham 4-3 Manchester City 17/4/19, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg

Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea 24/4/12, Semi-Final, 2nd Leg

Inter Milan 2-5 Schalke 6/4/11, Quarter-Final, 1st Leg

#7

Manchester City 5-3 Monaco 21/2/17, Round of 16, 1st Leg

Deportivo 4-0 AC Milan 7/4/04, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg

Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich 6/5/15, Semi-Final, 1st Leg

#8

Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool 14/4/09, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg

Roma 3-0 Barcelona 10/4/18, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg

Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax 5/3/19, Round of 16, 2nd Leg

#9

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona 7/5/19, Semi-Final, 2nd Leg

Juventus 2-3 Manchester United 21/4/99, Semi-Final, 2nd Leg

Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid 6/4/04, Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg

#10

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool 25/5/05, Final

Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United 28/5/11, Final

Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético 24/05/14, Final

All-Ireland Finals Series on RTÉ Player:

1.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2010 Tipperary V Kilkenny

The All Ireland Football Final 2010

Cork V Down

All-Ireland Camogie Final 2010

Wexford v Galway

2.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2011 Kilkenny V Tipperary

The All Ireland Football Final 2011

Dublin V Kerry

All-Ireland Camogie Final 2011

Wexford v Galway

3.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2012

Kilkenny V Galway

The All Ireland Football Final 2012

Donegal V Mayo

All-Ireland Camogie Final 2012

Wexford v Cork

4.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2013

Clare V Cork

The All Ireland Football Final 2013

Dublin V Mayo

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2013

Galway v Kilkenny

5.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2014 Kilkenny V Tipperary

The All Ireland Football Final 2014

Kerry V Donegal

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2014

Cork v Kilkenny

6.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2015

Kilkenny V Galway

The All Ireland Football Final 2015

Dublin V Kerry

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2015

Cork v Galway

7.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2016 Tipperary V Kilkenny

The All Ireland Football Final 2016

Dublin V Mayo

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2016

Kilkenny v Cork

8.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2017

Galway V Waterford

The All Ireland Football Final 2017

Dublin V Mayo

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2017

Cork v Kilkenny

9.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2018

Limerick V Galway

The All Ireland Football Final 2018

Dublin V Tyrone

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2018

Cork v Kilkenny

10.

The All Ireland Hurling Final 2019 Tipperary V Kilkenny

The All Ireland Football Final 2019

Dublin V Kerry

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final 2019

Galway v Kilkenny