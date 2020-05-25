Tipp’s camogie players to complete 1000km on foot or bike over five days to raise funds for hospice charities

Tipperary’s Senior and Intermediate Camogie players will cover 1,000km over the 5-day period May 28 to June 1 with a fun theme each day to raise much needed funds for three hospice charities during this lockdown period.

North Tipperary Hospice, South Tipperary Hospice and Laura Lynn - Ireland’s Children’s Hospice are the chosen beneficiaries.

As well as the county camogie teams panels jointly completing this epic distance, they are asking everyone to join in the fun, complete a 5km or 10km run, walk or cycle and share your pictures.

The link to the GoFundMe page will be available on all Tipperary Camogie social media platforms and ‘officialtipperarycamogie’ Instagram account will carry all details and updates. When tagging and sharing your pictures, please use the #tippingpoint hashtag.

The organisers thank Bourkes Sports and Kieran Bergin Sports who have donated sports prizes and all those that donate will be entered into lucky dip draws. Other Tipperary Camogie panels at Development Squad age groups and the U-16 and Minor Inter County Panels will also row in on this initiative.

“We are asking each camogie club in Tipperary to also spread the word and join in for this initiative.”