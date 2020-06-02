Many Tipperary coaches take part in nationwide survey

The Premier County has led by example as coaches take time to fill in the questionnaire

The biggest ever coaching survey conducted in Irish sport has seen the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association join forces to help shape the future development of Gaelic games.

And, many Tipperary coaches across the three organisations have played their part by logging on to fill in the questionnaire and having their say on many issues.

Coaches at every level of football, hurling and camogie have been encouraged and urged to make their voices heard via the online survey. The Gaelic games Coach Survey 2020 is a unique opportunity for coaches to provide an insight into their role, and their needs.

This survey looks at all coaches’ experience, their practice and how coaches see coaching into the future. The GAA is also very interested in coaches’ experience of coach education, and what coaches feel are their own learning needs. Those people that have dropped out of coaching are also part of this survey, to help the organisations to understand why they are no longer coaching, and whether there is anything that can be put in place to encourage them back into coaching.

The organisations are asking all coaches to complete the survey and to circulate it amongst all the coaches within communities.

To access the survey, you can click on the following link:

Take Gaelic Games Coach Survey 2020

Alternatively, you can visit the GAA Learning website - https://learning.gaa.ie/ coachsurvey or email gamesdevelopment@gaa.ie

Coaches who complete the survey will be offered the chance to take part in a draw, whereby four respondents will win Coaching Master Class sessions. The Coaching Master Class will involve a coaching session for the winning coaches' own team, and a coaching workshop for all of the coaches within their Club.