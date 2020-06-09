Tipp County Board won't rush into making decisions - Devane

"We feel it is prudent to bide our time before going to the full Board with any proposals." - John Devane.

Tipperary County GAA Board is currently assessing options for the running of championships before making any decisions on proposals to be put before a full meeting of the Board.



Speaking to The Tipperary Star this week, Chairman John Devane (Boherlahan Dualla), said that they would not be rushing into making any decisions and wanted to be fully armed with information before sitting down to discuss a way forward for the running of the hurling and football championships across all grades.



Officers of the Board held meetings with Croke Park officials today to iron out a number of issues and to dispense advice and guidance on how to proceed with club championships which are being permitted from the end of July. However, at this stage, there are no proposals being made known on how championships might be run in Tipperary across any of the grades or codes.



The inter county scene is an added complication with the GAA at national level insisting that players can only resume training with the county panels in September, with the possibility of championships beginning in October - how this will dovetail with concluding stages of the club championships would have to be worked out very carefully as toll and toil on players in autumn and early winter can be much heavier than during the summer months.



“We don't want to go and rush our decisions or our proposals. We have a bit more time to assess everything and with each day which passes there is more information coming available. So, we feel it is prudent to bide our time before going to the full Board with any proposals,” John Devane said.