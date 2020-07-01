South Tipperary GAA reopens - Comprehensive list of fixtures for the coming weeks

SOUTH GAMES START ON SUNDAY, JULY 19

"THROW IT IN REF"

Ballingarry minor hurlers will be one of the first teams in action when the South Division resumes games on Sunday, July 19.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

O’Sullivans Insurance South  Minor A Hurling 2020 Round 1

Cloneen 19:00 Ballingarry V Mullinahone

Fethard GAA Park 19:00 St Mary's V Carrick Swan

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 1

Cahir 19:00 Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Óg V Ballybacon/Newcastle

Ardfinnan 19:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Knockmealdown Gaels

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 1

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Killenaule V Grangemockler Ballyneale

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:00 St Patrick's V Cahir

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

O’Sullivans Insurance South  Minor A Hurling  Round 2

Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Mullinahone V St Mary's

Cloneen 19:30 Carrick Swan V Ballingarry

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 2

Cahir 19:30 Knockmealdown Gaels V Moyle Rovers

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Ballybacon/Newcastle V Kilsheelan- Kilcash

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 2

Mullinahone 19:30 Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patrick's

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:30 Cahir V Fethard

SATURDAY, JULY 25

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC  Group B Round 1

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V St Patrick's

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC Round 1

Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Óg

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC  Group A Round 1

Ardfinnan 19:30 Fr Sheehy’s V Skeheenarinky

SUNDAY, JULY 26

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC  Group B Round 1

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Mullinahone V Cahir

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC Round 1

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:00 Newcastle V Ballingarry

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC  Group A Round 1

Cloneen 19:00 Fethard V Carrick Swan

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

O’Sullivans Insurance South  Minor A Hurling Round 3

Kilsheelan 19:30 Carrick Swan V Mullinahone

Cloneen 19:30 Ballingarry V St Mary's

Clonmel Oil South Tipp Minor B Hurling Championship Round 3

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Ballybacon/Newcastle

Newcastle 19:30 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Óg

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 3

Mullinahone 19:30 Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 19:30 St Patrick's V Killenaule

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Clonmel Oil South  Junior A Football Championship Round 1

Ballylooby 19:30 Ardfinnan V Clerihan

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Newcastle V Carrick Swan

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Clonmel Oil South  Junior A Football Championship Round 1

Cloneen 19:00 Killenaule V Moyle Rovers

Fethard GAA Park 19:00 Ballingarry V Cahir

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 4

Beal Atha Poirin 19:30 Ballybacon/Newcastle V Knockmealdown Gaels

Cahir 19:30 Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Óg V Moyle Rovers

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 4

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir

Cloneen 19:30 Killenaule V Fethard

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC Round 2

Killenaule 19:00 Ballingarry V Grangemockler Ballyneale

Cloneen 19:00 Clonmel Óg V Killenaule

John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC  Group B Round 2

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry 19:30 St Patrick's V Mullinahone

Clogheen 19:30 Cahir V Ballylooby/Castlegrace

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC  Group A Round 2

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:00 Carrick Swan V Fr Sheehy’s

Cahir 19:00 Skeheenarinky V Fethard

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 5

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Cahir 19:30 Knockmealdown Gaels V Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Óg

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship Round 5

Killenaule 19:30 Fethard V St Patrick’s

Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Cahir V Killenaule

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC Group B Round 3

Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Cahir V St Patrick’s

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:30 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Mullinahone

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC Group A Round 3

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Fethard V Fr Sheehy’s

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Round 3

Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Newcastle

Mullinahone 19:00 Killenaule V Ballingarry

John Quirke Jewellers South  JAHC Group A Round 3

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Skeheenarinky V Carrick Swan

 