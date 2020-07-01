South Tipperary GAA reopens - Comprehensive list of fixtures for the coming weeks
SOUTH GAMES START ON SUNDAY, JULY 19
Ballingarry minor hurlers will be one of the first teams in action when the South Division resumes games on Sunday, July 19.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
O’Sullivans Insurance South Minor A Hurling 2020 Round 1
Cloneen 19:00 Ballingarry V Mullinahone
Fethard GAA Park 19:00 St Mary's V Carrick Swan
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 1
Cahir 19:00 Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Óg V Ballybacon/Newcastle
Ardfinnan 19:00 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Knockmealdown Gaels
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 1
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Killenaule V Grangemockler Ballyneale
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:00 St Patrick's V Cahir
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
O’Sullivans Insurance South Minor A Hurling Round 2
Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Mullinahone V St Mary's
Cloneen 19:30 Carrick Swan V Ballingarry
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 2
Cahir 19:30 Knockmealdown Gaels V Moyle Rovers
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Ballybacon/Newcastle V Kilsheelan- Kilcash
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 2
Mullinahone 19:30 Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patrick's
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:30 Cahir V Fethard
SATURDAY, JULY 25
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group B Round 1
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V St Patrick's
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Round 1
Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Óg
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group A Round 1
Ardfinnan 19:30 Fr Sheehy’s V Skeheenarinky
SUNDAY, JULY 26
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group B Round 1
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Mullinahone V Cahir
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Round 1
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:00 Newcastle V Ballingarry
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group A Round 1
Cloneen 19:00 Fethard V Carrick Swan
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
O’Sullivans Insurance South Minor A Hurling Round 3
Kilsheelan 19:30 Carrick Swan V Mullinahone
Cloneen 19:30 Ballingarry V St Mary's
Clonmel Oil South Tipp Minor B Hurling Championship Round 3
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Ballybacon/Newcastle
Newcastle 19:30 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Óg
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 3
Mullinahone 19:30 Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 19:30 St Patrick's V Killenaule
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
Clonmel Oil South Junior A Football Championship Round 1
Ballylooby 19:30 Ardfinnan V Clerihan
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Newcastle V Carrick Swan
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Clonmel Oil South Junior A Football Championship Round 1
Cloneen 19:00 Killenaule V Moyle Rovers
Fethard GAA Park 19:00 Ballingarry V Cahir
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 4
Beal Atha Poirin 19:30 Ballybacon/Newcastle V Knockmealdown Gaels
Cahir 19:30 Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Óg V Moyle Rovers
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 4
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir
Cloneen 19:30 Killenaule V Fethard
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Round 2
Killenaule 19:00 Ballingarry V Grangemockler Ballyneale
Cloneen 19:00 Clonmel Óg V Killenaule
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group B Round 2
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry 19:30 St Patrick's V Mullinahone
Clogheen 19:30 Cahir V Ballylooby/Castlegrace
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group A Round 2
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:00 Carrick Swan V Fr Sheehy’s
Cahir 19:00 Skeheenarinky V Fethard
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 5
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Cahir 19:30 Knockmealdown Gaels V Skeheenarinky/Clonmel Óg
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 5
Killenaule 19:30 Fethard V St Patrick’s
Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Cahir V Killenaule
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group B Round 3
Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Cahir V St Patrick’s
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:30 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Mullinahone
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group A Round 3
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:30 Fethard V Fr Sheehy’s
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Round 3
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 19:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Newcastle
Mullinahone 19:00 Killenaule V Ballingarry
John Quirke Jewellers South JAHC Group A Round 3
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Skeheenarinky V Carrick Swan
