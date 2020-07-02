Tipperary minor hurlers and footballers looking forward to championship

The revised draws for the 2020 Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling and Football Championships have been made.

The draws are as follows -

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship -

Quarter-finals - Kerry v Tipperary and Cork v Clare

Semi-finals - Waterford v Kerry or Tipperary; Limerick v. Cork or Clare.

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship –

Quarter-finals - Clare v Tipperary and Limerick v. Waterford

Semi-finals - Kerry v Cork; Clare or Tipperary v Limerick or Waterford

The dates and venues will be confirmed in due course.

