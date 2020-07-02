Tipperary minor hurlers and footballers looking forward to championship
The revised draws for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling and Football championships have been announced
The draws are as follows -
Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship -
Quarter-finals - Kerry v Tipperary and Cork v Clare
Semi-finals - Waterford v Kerry or Tipperary; Limerick v. Cork or Clare.
Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship –
Quarter-finals - Clare v Tipperary and Limerick v. Waterford
Semi-finals - Kerry v Cork; Clare or Tipperary v Limerick or Waterford
The dates and venues will be confirmed in due course.
