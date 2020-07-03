Tipperary-based trainer Aidan O'Brien bidding for record eighth Epsom Derby

Tipperary-based horse racing trainer Aidan O'Brien will be trying to rewrite the record books tomorrow when one of the most unique-ever renewals of the Investec Epsom Derby takes place.

O'Brien fields a six-strong challenge as he bids for a record eighth Derby success.

The famous English classic, run at the Surrey racecourse, normally attracts an attendance of 80,000, but this year will be held a month later than usual and behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Royal Ascot winner Russian Emperor is the shortest O’Brien contender in the betting. King Edward VII Stakes fourth Mogul also features prominently along with Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up Vatican City. Mythical, Serpentine and Amhran Na Bhfiann will also represent O'Brien, who trains at Ballydoyle, near Rosegreen.

Ryan Moore has been confirmed to ride Mogul, with Seamus Heffernan teaming up with Russian Emperor. Padraig Beggy, who famously steered Wings Of Eagles to a 40-1 shock in 2017, is aboard Vatican City.

William Buick partners Amhran Na Bhfiann, with James Doyle riding Mythical and Emmet McNamara taking the mount on Serpentine.

The race goes to post at 4.55.

Aidan O’Brien also has a strong hand in the Investec Oaks with Love, the eyecatching winner of the 1,000 Guineas, the short-priced favourite for a race that gets underway at Epsom at 3.40.

Two other O'Brien entries in the race, Ennistymon and Passion, will also be hoping to finish in the frame.

