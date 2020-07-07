Tipperary camogie clubs can't wait to return to playing fields
Tipperary camogie players Aoife McGrath (left) and Cait Devane
Action returns to the county’s camogie pitches next month and the following are the draws and fixtures -
Senior
Group 1: Drom, Clonoulty, Nenagh, Annacarty.
Group 2: Toomevara, Burgess/Duharra, Silvermines, Cashel.
Round 1: Friday, August 7, Nenagh v Annacarty, Clonoulty v Drom,
Toomevara v Silvermines, Cashel v Burgess/Duharra.
Intermediate
1 Group: Shannon Rovers, Thurles Sarsfields, Newport/Ballinahinch, Borrisoleigh, Kilruane McDonaghs.
Round 1: Saturday August 8, Shannon Rovers v Thurles Sarsfields, Newport v Borrisoleigh. Kilruane have a bye.
Junior A
Group 1: Holycross, Cahir, Moneygall, Kiladangan, Ballina.
Group 2: Drom, Knockavilla, Boherlahan, Fethard St. Ritas.
Group 1 / Round 1: Friday July 31, Holycross v Cahir, Kiladangan v Moneygall, Cahir have a bye.
Group 2 / Round 1: Sunday August 9, Drom v Knockavilla, Boherlahan v Fethard.
Junior B
Group 1: St Cronans/Roscrea, Cashel, Lorrha, Gortnahoe.
Group 2: Carrick Swans, Templemore, Portroe.
Group 3: Moyle Rovers, Brian Boru, Ballingarry.
Group 4: Moycarkey, Silvermines, Annacarty, Burgess/Duharra.
Round 1: Sunday August 9.
St Cronans v Gortnahoe, Lorrha v Cashel, Carrick Swan v Templemore, Moyle Rovers v Brian Boru, Moycarkey v Silvermines, Annacarty v Burgess. Portroe and Ballingarry have byes.
