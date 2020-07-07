Kellogg launches nationwide competition with prizes worth €40,000 up for grabs for Tipp GAA clubs

From Ballyporeen to Borrisokane, all Tipperary GAA clubs are in with a chance of claiming incredible prizes as part of Kellogg’s sponsorship of the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl camps. Former Donegal GAA star and TG4 Cúl Camps TV show coach, Kevin Cassidy was on hand, with his children Aoife, Nia and Fionn, to launch the on-pack competition. Kellogg, now in its ninth year sponsoring the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, has launched the nationwide on-pack promotion for all GAA clubs across the country to be in with a chance to win prizes worth €40,000 – their biggest on-pack prize offering ever.

At a time when fundraising has been limited, this provides GAA clubs with an incredible opportunity to claim great prizes through a simple mechanic. In order to nominate your club, all that is required is to pick up a promotional box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Bran Flakes. Using the unique on-pack code, log on to kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition and nominate the club of choice. Kellogg understands how vital these funds are to clubs across the country and as result, they have updated the entry requirements to allow all nominations into the final draw to win one of three cash prizes - €25,000, €10,000 or €5,000. Previously, only clubs with 1,000 nominations would be entered into the final draw.

Cassidy is currently one of a number of GAA stars appearing on the GAA Cúl Camp television show on TG4 as part of this year’s Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps. The television show offers a new way for children across the country to get involved in this year’s Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps if they are unable to attend a camp in person. The show is already underway on TG4 with record viewers and airs daily at 10.25am with a repeat show at 5.15pm, ensuring nobody misses out on the mix of drills, skills, games, nutrition and wellness. The innovative addition to this year’s camps ensures that everyone can get involved as the show will be available on the TG4 player. The show will continue to air until Friday, July 17th ahead of the return of camps on July 20th. To date, 57,801 children booked to attend a Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp this summer. The Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps are taking place in July and August with limited capacity still remaining on some camps - check out gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps for the most up-to-date information.

Another first for Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps this year, is that the highly sought-after kits will be available to purchase directly from the Cúl Camps website for those unable to attend a camp this year. The newly designed kit is priced at €35 (excluding postage & packing) and contains a zip top, jersey and a backpack.

Ruth Hughes, Kellogg’s Market Head of Ireland said “We’re immensely proud to offer communities across the country the chance to win some much-needed funds for their clubs during these difficult times. The Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps have become a staple of Irish summers and we’re delighted to partner with TG4 and the GAA on the innovative TV show before the camps return later this month with strict health and safety measures in place.”

GAA Cúl Camps co-ordinator Charlie Harrison added “There has been a huge amount of work and effort gone into making the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps happen this year and we are very grateful to Kellogg’s for their continued support. The amazing Kellogg competition, the physical camp offering and the TG4 show ensures everyone can get involved from collecting codes from cereal boxes to rounding up the family for some daily exercise.”

For more information on the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps visit gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps