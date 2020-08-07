Busy weekend ahead in Tipperary ladies football championship

Matches scheduled in all grades

Ladies football

The ladies Gaelic football championship continues in Tipperary this weekend

There’s another busy schedule of matches in all grades of the Tipperary ladies football championship this weekend

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

U16B Group 1

Sliabh na mBan V Arravale Rovers  in Grangemockler at 6.30pm

Peil na Cailini (U12)

Silvermines V Cappawhite at 4pm in Dolla

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

U16 A

Boherlahan/Dualla V Moycarkey/Borris in Boherlahan at 7pm

Fethard V Galtee Rovers in Fethard at 7pm

U16B

Ardfinnan V Cahir in Ardfinnan at 7pm

Moyle Rovers V St. Patrick’s in Monroe at 7pm

U16D

Templemore (2) V Rockvale Rovers in Templemore School Pitch at 4pm

Gortnahoe/Glengoole V Fethard (2) in Gortnahoe at 7pm

Cappawhite V Aherlow in Cappawhite at 6.30pm

Peil na Cailini (U12)

Ballina V Slieve Felim Rapparees in Ballina at 7pm

Clerihan V St. Patricks at 10am in Clerihan

Clonmel Commercials (2) V Moyle Rovers (2) in Clonmel Sports Field at 7pm

Templemore V Holycross in Templemore at 7pm

Galtee Rovers V Golden/Kilfeacle in Canon Hayes Park, Bansha at 1pm

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Junior B 

Gortnahoe V Sliabh na mBan in Gortnahoe at 7.30pm

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Camida Senior Championship

Fethard V Templemore in Fethard at 8pm.

The senior championship kicked off on an exciting note last week, as Cahir defeated the reigning county champions Aherlow in their opening game by a single point, proving that this year’s championship is going to be a very exciting affair in the top grade. 

The results from last week’s fixtures are as follows:

Camida Senior Championship

Group 1

Clonmel Commercials 4-11 Templemore 0-13

Brian Borus 3-13 Fethard 3-9

Group 2

Cahir 1-16 Aherlow 2-12

Moyle Rovers 8-30 Cappawhite 1-5

Intermediate Championship

Thurles Sarsfields 4-17 Boherlahan Dualla 2-7

Junior A Championship

Moyne Templetouhy  3-16 Lattin Cullen/Emly 3-2

Ardfinnan 2-13 St. Patrick’s 2-5

Moycarkey Borris 1-13 Mullinahone 2-4

Junior B Championship

Gortnahoe/Glengoole 3-15 Silvermines 1-4

Sliabh na mBan 2-15 Holycross/ Rapparees 3-7

Junior C Championship

Group 1

Clerihan 3-7 Golden/Kilfeacle 2-5 

Templemore (2) 9-7 Cahir (2) 2-10

U14 A Championship

Fethard 9-7 Arravale Rovers 3-5

Moycarkey Borris 6-21 Sliabh na mBan 0-0

U14 B

Holycross/Ballycahill 12-10 Templemore 0-2

U14 C

Boherlahan/Dualla 9-20 Clerihan 0-0

U14 D

Clonmel Commercials (2) 7-11 Golden/Kilfeacle 3-1

Slieve Felim 8-5 Moycarkey Borris (2) 0-4

Rockwell Rovers 4-19 Fethard (2) 0-4

Peil na Cailini (U12)

Boherlahan/Dualla 4-5 Moyne Templetouhy 2-1

