Busy weekend ahead in Tipperary ladies football championship
The ladies Gaelic football championship continues in Tipperary this weekend
There’s another busy schedule of matches in all grades of the Tipperary ladies football championship this weekend
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
U16B Group 1
Sliabh na mBan V Arravale Rovers in Grangemockler at 6.30pm
Peil na Cailini (U12)
Silvermines V Cappawhite at 4pm in Dolla
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
U16 A
Boherlahan/Dualla V Moycarkey/Borris in Boherlahan at 7pm
Fethard V Galtee Rovers in Fethard at 7pm
U16B
Ardfinnan V Cahir in Ardfinnan at 7pm
Moyle Rovers V St. Patrick’s in Monroe at 7pm
U16D
Templemore (2) V Rockvale Rovers in Templemore School Pitch at 4pm
Gortnahoe/Glengoole V Fethard (2) in Gortnahoe at 7pm
Cappawhite V Aherlow in Cappawhite at 6.30pm
Peil na Cailini (U12)
Ballina V Slieve Felim Rapparees in Ballina at 7pm
Clerihan V St. Patricks at 10am in Clerihan
Clonmel Commercials (2) V Moyle Rovers (2) in Clonmel Sports Field at 7pm
Templemore V Holycross in Templemore at 7pm
Galtee Rovers V Golden/Kilfeacle in Canon Hayes Park, Bansha at 1pm
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
Junior B
Gortnahoe V Sliabh na mBan in Gortnahoe at 7.30pm
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
Camida Senior Championship
Fethard V Templemore in Fethard at 8pm.
The senior championship kicked off on an exciting note last week, as Cahir defeated the reigning county champions Aherlow in their opening game by a single point, proving that this year’s championship is going to be a very exciting affair in the top grade.
The results from last week’s fixtures are as follows:
Camida Senior Championship
Group 1
Clonmel Commercials 4-11 Templemore 0-13
Brian Borus 3-13 Fethard 3-9
Group 2
Cahir 1-16 Aherlow 2-12
Moyle Rovers 8-30 Cappawhite 1-5
Intermediate Championship
Thurles Sarsfields 4-17 Boherlahan Dualla 2-7
Junior A Championship
Moyne Templetouhy 3-16 Lattin Cullen/Emly 3-2
Ardfinnan 2-13 St. Patrick’s 2-5
Moycarkey Borris 1-13 Mullinahone 2-4
Junior B Championship
Gortnahoe/Glengoole 3-15 Silvermines 1-4
Sliabh na mBan 2-15 Holycross/ Rapparees 3-7
Junior C Championship
Group 1
Clerihan 3-7 Golden/Kilfeacle 2-5
Templemore (2) 9-7 Cahir (2) 2-10
U14 A Championship
Fethard 9-7 Arravale Rovers 3-5
Moycarkey Borris 6-21 Sliabh na mBan 0-0
U14 B
Holycross/Ballycahill 12-10 Templemore 0-2
U14 C
Boherlahan/Dualla 9-20 Clerihan 0-0
U14 D
Clonmel Commercials (2) 7-11 Golden/Kilfeacle 3-1
Slieve Felim 8-5 Moycarkey Borris (2) 0-4
Rockwell Rovers 4-19 Fethard (2) 0-4
Peil na Cailini (U12)
Boherlahan/Dualla 4-5 Moyne Templetouhy 2-1
