Busy weekend ahead in Tipperary ladies football championship

There’s another busy schedule of matches in all grades of the Tipperary ladies football championship this weekend

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

U16B Group 1

Sliabh na mBan V Arravale Rovers in Grangemockler at 6.30pm

Peil na Cailini (U12)

Silvermines V Cappawhite at 4pm in Dolla

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

U16 A

Boherlahan/Dualla V Moycarkey/Borris in Boherlahan at 7pm

Fethard V Galtee Rovers in Fethard at 7pm

U16B

Ardfinnan V Cahir in Ardfinnan at 7pm

Moyle Rovers V St. Patrick’s in Monroe at 7pm

U16D

Templemore (2) V Rockvale Rovers in Templemore School Pitch at 4pm

Gortnahoe/Glengoole V Fethard (2) in Gortnahoe at 7pm

Cappawhite V Aherlow in Cappawhite at 6.30pm

Peil na Cailini (U12)

Ballina V Slieve Felim Rapparees in Ballina at 7pm

Clerihan V St. Patricks at 10am in Clerihan

Clonmel Commercials (2) V Moyle Rovers (2) in Clonmel Sports Field at 7pm

Templemore V Holycross in Templemore at 7pm

Galtee Rovers V Golden/Kilfeacle in Canon Hayes Park, Bansha at 1pm

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Junior B

Gortnahoe V Sliabh na mBan in Gortnahoe at 7.30pm

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Camida Senior Championship

Fethard V Templemore in Fethard at 8pm.

The senior championship kicked off on an exciting note last week, as Cahir defeated the reigning county champions Aherlow in their opening game by a single point, proving that this year’s championship is going to be a very exciting affair in the top grade.

The results from last week’s fixtures are as follows:

Camida Senior Championship

Group 1

Clonmel Commercials 4-11 Templemore 0-13

Brian Borus 3-13 Fethard 3-9

Group 2

Cahir 1-16 Aherlow 2-12

Moyle Rovers 8-30 Cappawhite 1-5

Intermediate Championship

Thurles Sarsfields 4-17 Boherlahan Dualla 2-7

Junior A Championship

Moyne Templetouhy 3-16 Lattin Cullen/Emly 3-2

Ardfinnan 2-13 St. Patrick’s 2-5

Moycarkey Borris 1-13 Mullinahone 2-4

Junior B Championship

Gortnahoe/Glengoole 3-15 Silvermines 1-4

Sliabh na mBan 2-15 Holycross/ Rapparees 3-7

Junior C Championship

Group 1

Clerihan 3-7 Golden/Kilfeacle 2-5

Templemore (2) 9-7 Cahir (2) 2-10

U14 A Championship

Fethard 9-7 Arravale Rovers 3-5

Moycarkey Borris 6-21 Sliabh na mBan 0-0

U14 B

Holycross/Ballycahill 12-10 Templemore 0-2

U14 C

Boherlahan/Dualla 9-20 Clerihan 0-0

U14 D

Clonmel Commercials (2) 7-11 Golden/Kilfeacle 3-1

Slieve Felim 8-5 Moycarkey Borris (2) 0-4

Rockwell Rovers 4-19 Fethard (2) 0-4

Peil na Cailini (U12)

Boherlahan/Dualla 4-5 Moyne Templetouhy 2-1

