No shocks in first round of Tipperary camogie championship

Tipperary’s senior camogie championship started with no shocks, as champions Drom secured an away win in Clonoulty and recent seven-in-a-row winners Burgess/Duharra won in Cashel.

A revived Nenagh Eire Óg gave 2019 semi-finalists Annacarty side a real fright in Nenagh, with Silvermines proving too strong for newly- promoted Toomevara with a powerful second half performance.

Clonoulty will feel they underperformed against Drom and will hope for better results against Annacarty and Nenagh in a very competitive group.

In Junior A, Cahir followed up their draw in Holycross with a comprehensive win in Cahir against Ballina. Ballina were the 2018 Minor A champions but this Cahir side, who have regraded from intermediate now top this group as a result of the Moneygall v Holycross game being postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Boherlahan were six points adrift after 25 minutes against Fethard but two goals in 3 minutes before half-time brought them into the game. A final quarter hour flourish saw them win by six in a very tight game.

Above: The Fethard Junior A camogie team beaten by Boherlahan

Knockavilla were only one point clear of Drom at the second water break but moving Emer Heffernan further out the field paid dividends, with Knockavilla winning by six.

Big wins for Brian Boru and Moycarkey in the Junior B grade caught the eye, with Templemore also winning well in Carrick. Annacarty and Burgess/Duharra was a closer affair, with Annacarty emerging with the win.

RESULTS

Senior Championship

Nenagh 2-9 Annacarty 3-13

Cashel 1-13 Burgess Duharra 1-16

Toomevara 2-5 Silvermines 0-19

Clonoulty 0-13 Drom-Inch 3-12

Intermediate championship

Newport 2-15 Borrisoleigh 4-12

Shannon Rovers 1-14 Thurles Sarsfields 2-16

Junior A Championship

Boherlahan 3-14 Fethard 3-8

Drom 2-8 Knockavilla 2-14

Cahir 4-14 Ballina 1-9

Junior B Championship

Moycarkey 7-14 Silvermines 1-5

Carrick Swan 0-14 Templemore 3-13

Brian Borus 8-25 Moyle Rovers 0-2

Eire Og Anacarty 2-12 Burgess Duharra 2-5

FIXTURES

Senior championship – Round 2, Friday, August 14 at 7.15pm.

Burgess/Duharra v Toomevara in Kilcoleman. Referee: Mike Ryan.

Silvermines v Cashel in Dolla. Referee: Tommy Ryan

Drom v Nenagh. Referee: Sean Everard.

Annacarty v Clonoulty. Referee: Tom Loughnane.

Intermediate championship- Round 2, Saturday, August 15 at 7.15pm. Thurles v Newport in Thurles. Referee: Michael Heffernan.

Borrisoleigh v Kilruane McDonaghs in Borrisoleigh. Referee: TP O’Sullivan.

Junior A championship – Round 2, Sunday August 16 at 11am.

Fethard v Drom in Fethard.

Knockavilla v Boherlahan in Dundrum.

Cahir v Kiladangan in Cahir.

Ballina v Holycross in Ballina.

Junior B championship – Round 1

Gortnahoe v St Cronans in Gortnahoe.

Under 10 blitz groups have been sent to clubs. There are nine groups of four teams with blitzes set for the weekends of August 15, August 29, September 12 and September 27. The hosting of the blitz will rotate among the group.

Under 8 blitzes are planned for the weekends of August 8, August 22, September 4 and September 18.

Each team in Under 8 and Under 10 should get three matches with matches running for 16 minutes, eight minutes per half. Last weekend saw the start of the U8 games in several venues around the county , well done to all girls and mentors .

Log onto Tipp development club and county Facebook page for action shots.

The U12 leagues are progressing well with games every week for the girls, with 44 teams involved from around the county; again for all results log onto the development Facebook page.

For more Tipperary sport read Clonoulty/Rossmore lay down marker in Tipperary senior hurling championship