Clonoulty-Rossmore lay down Tipperary hurling championship marker with impressive win

Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-22 Nenagh Eire Og 1-16

The odds on Clonoulty-Rossmore regaining the county senior hurling championship title they won in 2018 are shortening after they swept aside the challenge of Nenagh Eire Og in round two at Semple Stadium on Sunday evening.

It was not so much that Clonoulty won comfortably, but the manner in which they did so suggests that manager Paddy Bourke has his charges chomping at the bit, and in this kind of form they are a match for any side.

Granted their task was made easier by a Nenagh side that failed to rise to the occasion and whose own prospects in the championship have been severely dented by this setback, but generally there was much to admire in the determination and quality of Clonoulty’s play.

A tie from which much was expected failed to produce the goods, but no fault to Clonoulty. This was their second win and their one hundred percent record qualifies them for the knockout stages and sees them facing into the business end of the championship with confidence high.

Nenagh have to ask themselves serious questions after a below par performance that puts their campaign in jeopardy. Their game lacked the intensity required at this level and they relied heavily on Jake Morris for their scores. In fairness, they were denied three likely goals by a splendid Declan O'Dwyer in the Clonoulty goal, any one of which might have inspired the Nenagh lads to greater things.

Nenagh did open brightly. Jake Morris hit three points and they were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead after 10 minutes but by the water break the sides were level 0-6 each. The second quarter was the decisive period. Though Nenagh had the first two points from Conor Hennessy and Jake Morris, Clonoulty then went on the rampage. Timmy Hammersley hit five points and Cathal Bourke two, to open a four points gap but in injury time Conor Hammersely netted and Timmy Hammersely pointed to leave the West lads 1-13 to 0-8 to the good at the half-time break.

Clonoulty were flying and barring a collapse on their way to victory. There was no sign of a Nenagh recovery on resuming. Instead, with Timmy Hammersley deadly accurate from frees, they extended their advantage to 1-17 to 0-10 by the three- quarter stage. Nenagh needed green flags. They got one from Jake Morris after 52 minutes and two further Morris points had them only six adrift with four minutes to go.

Sensing possible danger, Clonoulty brought on John O'Keeffe, who was unable to start, to steady things down and they saw out the remaining minutes under no threat of an upset.

It’s all systems go for Clonoulty at this stage and they will face into the quarter finals with confidence high. Granted they needed those second half stops from Declan O Dwyer to deny Jake Morris and Michael Heffernan to ease their passage. But all round this was a most satisfactory performance with Ciaran Quirke, Dillon Quirke, Cathal Bourke, Timmy Hammersely and Thomas Butler in the first half having big games.

Barry Heffernan did not start for Nenagh but was introduced at half-time. There was a lack of conviction about their approach, particularly in attack, with four of their forwards failing to raise a flag. They will be hoping that it was an off-night and that things can be put right when they meet Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill in their final game. A win here is imperative if their campaign is not to come to an early end.

Jake Morris was their main man all through, with Michael Heffernan coming more into the game in the second half. Conor Ryan, Hugh Moloney and Daire Quinn also did their bit to stem the tide.

Scorers for Clonoulty – T Hammersley (0-14, 11 frees), C Hammersley (1-0), C Bourke (0-3), D Quirke (0-2), R Heffernan, M Ryan, J Hammersley (0-1 each).

Nenagh scorers – J Morris (1-9, 0-8 frees), M Heffernan (0-4), C Hennessy (0-2), C Ryan (0-1).

Clonoulty-Rossmore – Declan O'Dwyer; Tommy Ryan, Ciaran Quirke, Jimmy Ryan (C ); Jimmy Maher, Enda Heffernan, Sean O' Connor; Michael Ryan (W), C Hammersley; Cathal Bourke, Dillon Quirke, Ronan Heffernan; Timmy Hammersley, Thomas Butler, Stephen Quinn; Subs –Jack Ryan for R Heffernan (52 minutes), James Hammersley for Butler (54 minutes), John O' Keeffe for Maher (56 minutes).

Nenagh Eire Og – Mark Tuite; Adam Gratton, Hugh Moloney, Conor McCarthy; Sean Phelan, Daire Quinn, Conor Ryan; Conor Hennessy, Killian Gleeson; Michael Heffernan, Tommy Heffernan, Pearse Morris; Philip Hickey, Paddy Murphy, Jake Morris; Subs – Barry Heffernan and Adam Carey for P Morris and Gleeson (half time); Donncha Quinn for Hennessy (50 minutes).

Referee – Kevin Jordan, Thurles Gaels.

