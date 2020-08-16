Carrick Swan overpower Cashel King Cormacs to reach Seamus O'Riain Cup semi-finals

Carrick Swan 4-19 Cashel King Cormacs 1-13

Carrick Swan proved too strong for Cashel King Cormacs in group one of the Seamus O'Riain Cup county senior hurling championship in Clonmel on Saturday evening.

With Killenaule beating Ballingarry in the other game in the group, Swan and Killenaule have qualified for the Seamus O'Riain Cup quarter-finals. Cashel King Cormacs came third in the group while Ballingarry finish bottom and go into the relegation series.

Aaron Moloney opened the scoring with a point from play for Cashel. Billy Murphy replied with a point from play for Swan. Conn Bonnar and Danny O'Hanlon exchanged points from frees. Danny O'Hanlon scored two more frees and Gavin O'Halloran scored from play for Swan.

Pointed frees from Conn Bonnar and Eoghan Connolly left the score Carrick Swans 0-5 Cashel King Cormacs 0-4 at the first water break.

Danny O'Hanlon and Eoghan Connolly exchanged pointed frees before a Conn Bonnar point, from play, drew Cashel level at 0-6 each. A Danny O'Hanlon goal put Carrick Swans 3 points up and Gavin O'Halloran then added a point from play. Conn Bonnar and Danny O'Hanlon exchanged pointed frees and Eoghan Connolly added another point from a free, for Cashel, to leave the score at half time Carrick Swans 1-8 Cashel King Cormacs 0-8.

Kevin Lanigan got the opening score of the second half, a point from play, putting Swan four points up.

Aaron Dunne then scored a goal for Carrick Swans to stretch their lead to seven points. Eoghan Connolly replied with a pointed free for Cashel but Carrick Swans replied with a Gavin O'Halloran point from play.

Then Swan scored their third goal, Noel Obilor finding the back of the net. Danny O'Hanlon added a pointed free. Swan were now in firm control, leading by 3-11 to 0-9. Points from play from Noel Obilor, Gavin O'Halloran and Aaron Dunne put Swan further in control. An Eoghan Connolly pointed '65 and two Ross Bonnar points from play, for Cashel, left the score at the second water break Carrick Swans 3-15 Cashel King Cormacs 0-12.

Swan got their fourth goal, a second green flag for Noel Obilor, and further points from Danny O'Hanlon, Aaron Dunne and Gavin O'Halloran sealed the victory for the South Tipperary side.

A goal from a penalty by Eoghan Connolly and a point from play by Fearghail O'Donoghue rounded off the scoring for Cashel King Cormacs.

Carrick Swans



1. Kieran Lonergan

2. Gerry Walsh

3. Scott Hogan

4. Dean Kiely

5. Stephen Hahessy

6. Colin Waters

7. Dale O'Hanlon

8. Gavin O'Halloran (0-5, 1 free)

9. Billy Murphy (0-2)

10. Eric O'Halloran

11. Kevin Lanigan (0-1)

12. Noel Olibor (2-2)

13. Aaron Dunne (1-2)

14. Danny O'Hanlon (1-7, 0-7 frees)

15. Dean Waters



Cashel King Cormacs



1. Jonathan Walsh

2. Tom Clarke (0-1)

3. Simon Delaney

4. John Darmody

5. James Cummins

6. Eoghan Connolly (1-5; 1 penalty, 4 frees, 1 '65)

7. Dan Moloney

8. Lee Burke

9. Patrick Fahy

10. Conn Bonnar (0-3, 2 frees)

11. Fearghail O'Donoghue (0-1)

12. Aaron Moloney (0-1)

13. Conor O'Dwyer

14. Michael Coleman

15. Ross Bonnar (0-2)

Sub:

Jack McGrath for Michael Coleman

