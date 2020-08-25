Loughmore Castleiney draw Moyle Rovers in FBD Insurance senior football semi-final
Loughmore-Castleiney have drawn against Moyle Rovers in the county senior football semi-final
The football draws were made last evening
Loughmore Castleiney have been drawn against Moyle Rovers in the FBD Insurance Tipperary county senior football semi-final with the games scheduled to go ahead on the weekend of September 5 - the same weekend as the Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals.
However, the Board have made provision for games to be deferred for a week, should the Loughmore Castleiney men feature in both semi-finals - the hurlers take on Clonoulty Rossmore this weekend in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling quarter final tie at Semple Stadium.
The Loughmore vs Moyle Rovers game will be held in Boherlahan at 4:30 on Saturday September 5, while Clonmel Commercials will take on Kilsheelan Kilcash in the other semi-final in Ardfinnan at the same time.
The draws are:
Sat 5th 4.30pm Senior Football S/F Loughmore Castleiney v Moyle Rovers Y Boherlahan
Sat 5th 4.30pm Senior Football S/F Kilsheelan Kilcash v Clonmel Commercials y Ardfinnan
Wed 2nd 7.00pm Inter Football Rd 3 Fr Sheehys v Golden Kilfeacle N New Inn
Sat 5th 1.00pm Inter Football S/F Rockwell Rovers v Moyle Rovers y Cahir
Sat 5th 1.00pm Inter Football S/F Fethard v Grangemockler/B y Clonmel
Sun 6th 2.00pm Senior Football Rel S/F Eire Og Anacarty v Galtee Rovers Y STP
Sun 6th 2.00pm Senior Football Rel S/F Aherlow v Grangemockler/B y New Inn
Sun 6th 2.00pm Inter Football Rel S/F Cashel King Cormacs v Golden K/Fr Sheehys y Dundrum/Cahir
TBC next CCC Meet Inter Football Rel S/F Kiladangan v Borrisokane y
