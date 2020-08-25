Loughmore Castleiney draw Moyle Rovers in FBD Insurance senior football semi-final

Loughmore Castleiney have been drawn against Moyle Rovers in the FBD Insurance Tipperary county senior football semi-final with the games scheduled to go ahead on the weekend of September 5 - the same weekend as the Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals.

However, the Board have made provision for games to be deferred for a week, should the Loughmore Castleiney men feature in both semi-finals - the hurlers take on Clonoulty Rossmore this weekend in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling quarter final tie at Semple Stadium.

The Loughmore vs Moyle Rovers game will be held in Boherlahan at 4:30 on Saturday September 5, while Clonmel Commercials will take on Kilsheelan Kilcash in the other semi-final in Ardfinnan at the same time.

The draws are:

Sat 5th 4.30pm Senior Football S/F Loughmore Castleiney v Moyle Rovers Y Boherlahan

Sat 5th 4.30pm Senior Football S/F Kilsheelan Kilcash v Clonmel Commercials y Ardfinnan

Wed 2nd 7.00pm Inter Football Rd 3 Fr Sheehys v Golden Kilfeacle N New Inn

Sat 5th 1.00pm Inter Football S/F Rockwell Rovers v Moyle Rovers y Cahir

Sat 5th 1.00pm Inter Football S/F Fethard v Grangemockler/B y Clonmel

Sun 6th 2.00pm Senior Football Rel S/F Eire Og Anacarty v Galtee Rovers Y STP

Sun 6th 2.00pm Senior Football Rel S/F Aherlow v Grangemockler/B y New Inn

Sun 6th 2.00pm Inter Football Rel S/F Cashel King Cormacs v Golden K/Fr Sheehys y Dundrum/Cahir

TBC next CCC Meet Inter Football Rel S/F Kiladangan v Borrisokane y