Tipperary's Sam Bennett has fourth place finish on first stage of Tour de France

Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett goes into today's second stage of the Tour de France having finished fourth on the rain-affected first stage yesterday.

Several riders, including Bennett, suffered falls on the slippery roads around Nice, as rain wreaked havoc in a first stage won by Norway's Alexander Kristoff.

Kristoff outsprinted Danish world champion Mads Pedersen after 156 kilometres around Nice, while Dutchman Cees Bol finished third.

In a tweet, Sam Bennett said "fourth place wasn't the outcome we were hoping for. A little bit of misjudgement on my part in the final. I was feeling good so I can take a lot of confidence from this.

"Big thanks to the @deceuninck_qst boys for the great work today. Looking forward to stage three".

The 29 year-old Carrick-on-Suir man is riding for the Belgian team Deceuninck–Quick-Step.

Today's second stage takes riders 186 kilometres around Nice.

For more Tipperary sport read Carrick Swan beaten by Mullinahone in Seamus O'Riain Cup county senior hurling championship quarter-final