National title for Tipperary athlete Sean Tobin

Sean Tobin made up for the disappointment of being pipped for the 1,500 metres national title the previous week by winning the national 10,000 metres title at the Morton Stadium in Dublin yesterday.

The Clonmel athlete was beaten on the line by his training companion Paul Robinson in the 1,500 metres final, losing out by 200th of a second.

However he made no mistake on this occasion and moved clear with five laps remaining to finish an impressive winner in 29:35.14 on the third day of the Irish Life Health National Senior and U-23 championships in Morton Stadium.

