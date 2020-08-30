Extraordinary weekend of hurling sees champions Borris-Ileigh and favourites Sars' out of the championship

Drom-Inch made history this evening by being the first club to win a county senior hurling semi-final on penalties after they dumped champions Borris-Ileigh out of the FBD Insurance Dan Breen Cup.

The Drom-Inch lads will now play Kildangan in the county semi-final, while Loughmore Castleiney have been drawn against Nenagh Eire Og.

Drom-Inch danced for joy on the sod of Semple Stadium as they reigned supreme following the unprecedented stint of penalties - a great way to win a game, but a horrible way to lose one. And in losing Borris-Ileigh also relinquished their county title - a tough way to surrender the crown.

Nenagh Eire Og had a comprehensive victory over Thurles Sarsfields last evening while Kildangan overcame fellow north men Toomevara in the first of the quarter final ties. And, this afternoon Loughmore Castleiney produced a fine display to defeat Clonoulty Rossmore in their tie.

Meanwhile the Seamus O'Riain draws have pitted Mullinahone against Newport, and Lorrha against Killenaule; while in the intermediate hurling semi-finals, Gortnahoe Glengoole will play Knockavilla Kickhams, while in an all mid clash Moyne Templetuohy will take on Boherlahan Dualla.

It's all to play for across the three grades and a real feast of hurling is in store next weekend again.