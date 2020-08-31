Second place finish for Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett in Tour de France stage

Tipperary's Sam Bennett had his second top four finish in the Tour de France in a matter of days, when he finished second in today's third stage.

The Carrick-on-Suir cyclist just missed out on his first stage success in the famous race when he was pipped on the line by Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan.

Bennett looked like taking the victory with 100 metres to ride, but Australian Ewan came through the pack to cross the line ahead of him - see highlights of today's stage here - https://www.dailymotion.com/playlist/x6sy6c

Congratulating Caleb Ewan on his win and great sprint, the 29 year-old Tipperary man tweeted "close, but no cigar."

He had finished fourth in Saturday's opening stage.

Sam Bennett's Deceuninck–Quick-Step team mate Julian Alaphilippe retains the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Tomorrow, Tuesday's fourth stage will cover 160.5 kilometres from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette for the first summit finish of the race.

