Major showjumping wins for ‘Ballypatrick’ stables in Tipperary

Hats off to the Ballypatrick stables based in Thurles who had some major wins at the Irish Breeders Classic young horses finals held on Monday, August 31 in Barnadown, County Wexford.

Greg Broderick won the 7/8 year-old 'A' final and riders from Ballypatrick also won the 5/6 year old final.

Ballypatrick rider Kevin Gallagher and BP Limitless won the 5 & 6 year-old final. BP Limitless was bred by Austin Broderick.



Another Ballypatrick rider Ethen Ahearne took the runner-up spot with yet another Ballypatrick horse, Muze Abbey Moyne.

So all in all it was a great day in Wexford for the successful Ballypatrick stables.

See this video to give you a good round up.

Showjumping video