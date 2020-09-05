Mullinahone show great spirit to come from behind and claim win over Newport

Mullinahone 1-22

Newport 1-21

Mullinahone came from seven points down in this FBD Insurance Seamus O'Riain Cup semi-final to defeat a fancied Newport in Semple Stadium this afternoon in a wonderful contest which went right down to the wire.

It looked as though Newport had all the answers early on as they sprinted into cruise control to claim a seven point advantage by the 12th minute - their goal came from the excellent Colin Floyd in the 7th minute.

And, by contrast, Mullinahone looked sluggish, although Newport keeper Mike Flannery did make two brilliant saves to deny Eoin Kelly first half goals.

The north men were 1-8 to 0-5 to the good at the first water break, but Mullinahone had come into the game and by the half way mark there were just two points in it - 1-12 to 0-13, with Mullinahone getting six of the last eight scores of the half through Eoin Kelly (3), Kevin Walzer (2) and Michael Dunne.

Newport had played wind assisted in the first half and they surely wondered how they only led by two points at the break. They extended that lead to four very soon after resumption with Colin Floyd and Pa Ryan pointing, but Mullinahone hit back through Sean Curran, Eoin Kelly and Martin Kehoe, who had switched to the half forward line. The move was one which paid rich dividends as Kehoe was to have a very influential last quarter, bagging the all-important goal for Mullinahone in the 22nd minute while also hitting two further points.

The south men were back on terms for the first time since throw-in with Kehoe's goal and Sean Curran sent them in front for the first time in the 26th minute. It was point for point then until the end, with Eoin Kelly and Sean Walzer giving Mullinahone the edge deep into injury time.

A Newport free on the 21 yard line, but to the side, saw Darragh Carroll elect for a point in the hope that they might be able to create something from the next play. It didn't happen though and Mullinahone march on to the final after what was a very competitive and highly entertaining clash.