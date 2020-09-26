Can Loughmore Castleiney bounce back to win the county senior football final?

One of the most frequently heard comments in Semple Stadium after the dramatic finale to the FBD Insurance county senior hurling final, was that Loughmore Castleiney would now have it all to do to end up the season title less.



Winning the hurling title was their best bet - how many times did we hear that on the day? Clonmel Commericals would be rubbing their hands at the thoughts of their keenest rivals having to undergo extra time, and then suffer the mental anguish of the defeat in such crushing circumstances.



But, people who make such claims, don't know Loughmore Castleiney. They don't know that they operate at their best when their backs are to the wall; the don't appreciate the deep seated desire to do their utmost for their jersey; and they don't, perhaps, give them enough credit for their forceful play and their skill level. Throw in the fact that they thrive on the title of underdogs - Sunday is set up just as they would like it to be, despite having had to bounce back from last Sunday's outing.



It's a bit special for Loughmore Castleiney this year - two great grand nephews of Jim Ryan, who played on Bloody Sunday, 100 years ago, are on the team - Eoin and Conor Ryan. If ever they needed a little bit of an extra incentive, there it is for them. The two lads have made an enormous impact on the championship so far this season - to win the title, 100 years after Bloody Sunday would certainly mean a lot to them. The club also had Bill Ryan (Laha) on that team and their sense of history and tradition is as acute element of their unique spirit. They don't just play for the present; they play for the past, for the men who have gone before them; and they play with the hope of inspiring the future with their exploits.



Loughmore Castleiney produced a top drawer performance to defeat a fancied Moyle Rovers in the semi-final. And, they are well aware that they will have to do the same if they are to dethrone the Tipperary champions on Sunday.



Clonmel Commercials are very formidable opponents with Tipperary players togging out on every line. But, they know that they will have to match Loughmore Castleiney stride for stride and the last thing they will want is to take this game into the trenches. No, Commercials will want the game to be open and expansive - perhaps Semple Stadium will suit them in this regard.



But, Loughmore Castleiney would much prefer to keep things closer and with both scenarios battling for oxygen, it will make for an intriguing pit of wills.



Commericals are favourites for this game but they know that it is a tag which means little when you encounter Loughmore Castleiney. They will be on their guard from the off and are expected to be that little bit fresher having had time to get themselves right for the final.



All the indications are that they will be crowned champions by Sunday evening.

But, they are playing Loughmore Castleiney.